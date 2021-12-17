Cirilla (Freya Allan) already went through a lot in The Witcher Season 1, but she’s on the cusp of experiencing quite the transformation in Season 2 in a number of respects.

The new season picks up after the Battle of Sodden with Ciri finally in the care of Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill). Geralt has two priorities when it comes to Ciri — keeping her safe and also getting to know more about her. He’s already aware that there’s something very special about the Princess of Cintra, but the only way he can access the extent and truth of it is by connecting with Ciri via warmth, understanding and support. That means backing Ciri’s ambition to learn to fight and defend herself.

With The Witcher Season 2 now available to stream on Netflix, I got the chance to chat with Ciri herself, Freya Allan, about a number of key details. Yes, we dig into the story and her collaboration with her co-stars, but we had to start with a certain something that caught a lot of eyes when the first images from Season 2 were released — the new color of Ciri’s eyebrows. How exactly did that come to be? Allan gave us the full story:

“I was the one who said, ‘I’m so sorry, but if we are’ — which hopefully we will — ‘get to do many more seasons, I am not going to have any eyebrows left if they are bleached every day of The Witcher. They won’t be there anymore.’ And also it requires you spending however many months walking around in the streets looking like you are off Mars. I genuinely had people stop me when I had the bleached eyebrows being like, ‘Where are you from,’ and they were so curious because I literally looked like a little alien wondering around. It was my choice. I said, ‘I think we’re done with the bleached eyebrows. I think that was a bad idea.’ So yeah, ditched the eyebrows. I mean, just got my own usual eyebrows back!”

[Editor's note: The rest of this article contains spoilers for The Witcher, Season 2 through Episode 6.]Another big change for Allan in Season 2? She actually gets to work with Anya Chalotra. All throughout Season 1, Ciri and Chalotra’s Yennefer are off on their own journeys, but the events of Season 2 demand they cross paths. Even though they never got to share the screen together in Season 1, Allan and Chalotra still did grow close while working on and promoting the show. Here’s what Allan had to say when asked if there’s anything about Chalotra’s approach to her work on set that struck her having gotten to know Chalotra so well off set:

“I was excited because obviously she nailed Season 1, so I was really excited to get to do scenes with her. And she definitely gives a lot, which is so nice when you get that because you have something to listen to and react off. But I think she works quite differently to me in terms of she really likes to sort of figure out the scene beforehand in terms of where we’re walking and stuff like that, and I like the spontaneity of it and sort of being left to find it in the moment. So it was nice getting to see it though because you can always take little bits from every actor, and actors, we all work so differently that it’s always nice to take little aspects that you like and you’ve learnt and things. She’s a great scene partner so it was so much fun getting to finally act with her and we’d also built a relationship off-screen beforehand so we sort of automatically had that kind of trust with one another which was nice.”

Looking for more from Allan? Be sure to catch our full chat in the video interview at the top of this article to hear more about her experience working with Cavill and also which Season 2 scene required the most workshopping.

