‘The Witcher’ Meets ‘Friends’ in the Opening Credits Sequence You Didn’t Know You Needed

One of the things that Netflix’s The Witcher lacks is a robust, good-time-havin’ opening credits theme song. That’s been fixed by someone who’s created an opening credits sequence for the fantasy series using the classic NBC sitcom Friends as a framework. The result? A masterpiece.

The Netflix fantasy actioner has been building buzz ever since it was released just before the holidays, and since Netflix doesn’t exactly release a ton of viewership data, “buzz” and virality on social media is kind of all we have to gauge whether a Netflix series is really popular or not. But between various “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher” memes and now this credits sequence, I think it’s safe to say The Witcher is a hit.

Which is great, because the show is a total blast. It’s a series that knows exactly what it is, and leans into the sillier aspects of the fantasy lore. Henry Cavill’s line delivery of the word “f*ck” alone is worth checking this show out. But beyond that it’s just an incredibly addicting show and a ton of fun to watch.

So with that in mind, check out the Friends version of The Witcher opening credits below.