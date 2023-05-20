Netflix has another huge summer ahead of them with their main release being The Witcher Season 3. The highly anticipated third season starring Henry Cavill is releasing in two parts starting this June. Now ahead of The Witcher’s return, Funko has unveiled their new Pop! line for the fantasy series.

The new wave first and foremost includes many different versions of our fan favorite Witcher, Geralt of Rivia. There’s Geralt training (Funko Shop exclusive), a glow-in-the-dark Geralt (Amazon Exclusive), a Geralt and Vesemir 2-pack (Walmart exclusive), and two common versions of the classic character. This would be Geralt with his shield and Geralt ready for battle wearing his updated armor from Season 3. In terms of his other trusted companions, the wave also features Yennefer, Jaskier, and two figures of Ciri. Ciri with her sword and one where the character’s in her updated look from the upcoming season. Jaskier’s figure has a Chase variant that sees the famous bard wearing his hat as well.

What’s The Witcher Season 3 About?

While the first two seasons mainly saw Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri on their own separate adventures, Season 3 will see the trio together as they try to protect Ciri as it seems like every beast, mage, and monarch are after her untapped power. This includes The Wild Hunt which was teased at the end of last season. While the books and video games already made Witcher a household name, the series cemented the franchise as one of the best of its genre. Thus far, the action has been stunning with a ton of fun monster battles, the story has been full of rich character work, and the acting has been flawless. Cavill has given such a complex performance as Geralt which makes it extra sad that Season 3 will mark his final time playing the character. Cavill, a passion gamer himself, has been very vocal about his love for The Witcher universe, but Liam Hemsworth will be taking over the role for Season 4 and beyond. Netflix has been making Witcher one of their biggest franchises with different spin-offs like Blood Origin keeping fans happy in between the long wait for Season 3. However, while the franchise has been apart from Netflix's best content, The Witcher’s biggest test will come once Season 3 ends and Cavill leaves the series.

When Does The Witcher Season 3 Release?

The Witcher Season 3 will be released in two volumes this summer. Vol. 1 will release on June 29, 2023, before Vol. 2 closes out Season 3 a month later on July 27, 2023. Witcher’s new Funko Pop! wave will be released throughout the summer. Until then, check out the Funko pops and Season 3’s teaser trailer below:

