The second season of The Witcher is just a little over a month away, and in preparation, Funko has revealed a new wave of figures for the fantasy franchise. This line of figures includes Henry Cavill’s Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra’s Yennefer, Freya Allan’s Ciri, and Joey Batey’s Jaskier the Bard all in outfits seen in the first season of the Netflix series.

However, the four figures in the main wave are also joined by different variants and exclusives. The first variant sees Geralt in the same fierce monster-hunting pose as the main figure, but with a Witcher potion twist. This variant’s skin is grey with bloodshot veiny eyes, as seen in the series when Geralt used a potion to get the advantage in a fight. The last figure involving the character is a Walmart Exclusive that sees Geralt riding his horse Roach. This Funko was previously revealed in September and it is currently up for preorder.

The next exclusive is from Books-A-Million and features Yennefer in a grey-and-black striped dress, shooting fire from her hands in full attack mode. This figure is also up for preorder. The last exclusive figure from Hot Topic involves everyone's favorite Bard, Jaskier, sporting his iconic Dandelion, presumably serenading Geralt in sweet song and dance. Which, if you have seen the first season, then you would know that Geralt is not a fan of any entertainment that does not involve a bath house or two. Preorders for this figure will be up soon.

The only figure that does not have any variants or exclusives is Ciri, but given that she has a much larger role in the upcoming season, there are sure to be plenty of Funko Pops featuring the character in the future. This first wave of figures is only scratching the surface of this vast fantastical world and the monstrous possibilities for what is to come from Funko’s partnership with this franchise is endless.

The first season of The Witcher premiered in 2019 to huge critical acclaim and the franchise as a whole, with an anime spin-off film, a prequel series, and a potential family-centered animated series in the works, looks to be a priority over at Netflix. After a first season that saw Geralt and Ciri on separate paths, the infamous Witcher is tasked with protecting Ciri and the untapped potential of the mysterious power inside her.

The figures are expected to release in the January/February 2022 time frame. The second season of The Witcher will premiere all eight episodes on Netflix on December 17. Check out The Witcher Funko Pop figures below.

