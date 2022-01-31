Arguably one of the most challenging parts of The Witcher 3, the card game Gwent became so popular that, in 2016, Polish videogame publisher CD Projekt announced the production of Gwent: The Witcher Card Game. And today, January 31, 2022, fans of the fast-paced card game will be excited to know that, according to a report posted by IGN, Gwent will be getting a new standalone game.

The project has been codenamed Project Golden Nekker, and it will not require players to possess any previous versions of Gwent. For the past months, CD Projekt Red’s Gwent team had been dropping some hints here and there that the project was in development. There has even been some concept art previously released and titled ‘The Barbarian’. This art features a warrior wielding a bloodied axe in one hand, and in the other hand that he has raised above his head, he is clutching a shield that is blocking the flurry of arrows that is showering down on him. This is but one of about half a dozen new artworks that Game Director Vladimir Tortsov revealed during a developer update. Some of these, like ‘The Barbarian’, seem to be concept art for the cards and others appear to be pictures of environments.

In a statement by Gwent Comms Lead Paweł Burza, it was confirmed that this upcoming game will be different from the other versions of Gwent, and it has as its goal to allow players to enjoy a “captivating single-player experience” over a competitive multiplayer.

Gwent: The Witcher Card Game was released in 2018. After becoming available for PC and consoles that same year, it became available for iOS in 2019, for Android in 2020, and last year it became available for macOS. The gameplay consists of opposing armies clashing on the battlefield, all of this in the form of cards laid out on the table. The player is the general who commands one of those opposing forces and has to carefully build their deck and choose their skills and spells in order to win a best-of-three series of rounds.

Project Golden Nekker will be released sometime this year, and according to IGN’s supposition, it is likely that we may see it be launched in October 2022.

