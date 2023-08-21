The Big Picture Henry Cavill's departure from The Witcher after three seasons was due to the intense workload and his commitment to doing every single stunt himself, according to the show's director.

As The Witcher recently closed out its third season on Netflix, fans bid farewell to Henry Cavill, who hung up his sword as Geralt of Rivia having led the show since its debut in 2019. While the actor has yet to publicly comment on his departure from the hit fantasy series, Marc Jobst, who directed several episodes of season one, candidly spoke about Cavill's exit, and the intense workload undertaken during filming.

Speaking in an interview with Screen Rant, Jobst said "Look, Henry has done three series, these are demanding shows to make, you know, they are huge. Henry does every single beat of his stunts, he won't even allow a hand, if you're doing a close-up of a hand grabbing a sword, it has to be his hand." He explained "So, normally, what you do is you bring in a double, Henry will go off and shoot some other scene in which he's in somewhere else, and you get somebody else into the hand, so that you don't have to bother your number one. Henry won't do that, and as a result of that, the results are extraordinary. You're working with an incredible athlete, first and foremost, who works out hours before, and hours after, you've been shooting for 12 hours, and who cares deeply about the work that he does."

While Cavill's admirable work ethic and commitment to the role no doubt made for some exceptional fight scenes - with Jobst citing the Blaviken battle from season one as a highlight - this put the actor under an unenviable workload. Jobst continued to say "That's draining on your number one, so after three series, I feel, 'Okay, he's brought the show into being, and if he feels like he's done what he can, I trust him," adding that "That focus that he has, that desire to get it right, is a gift to work with because it elevates everybody to say, 'Good enough isn't good enough. It's got to be fantastic.'"

The Reason Behind Henry Cavill's Exit Remains a Mystery

While Cavill has yet to publicly provide a reason for his departure, the move has created much speculation; some rumors claim the actor was unhappy with the ways in which the show was deviating from the source material - the fantasy novels written by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski. Writer and executive producer on the show, Javier Grillo-Marxuach, previously cryptically addressed the rumors, saying "those of us who know what really went down behind the scenes know what really went down behind the scenes. I stand behind the work, and my boss, 100%." Cavill will be replaced in the upcoming fourth season by The Hunger Games star Liam Hemsworth.

