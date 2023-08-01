The Big Picture Season 3 of The Witcher gained impressive viewership, regaining the top position on Netflix's English-language Top 10 TV List with 7.8 million views.

Barbie's worldwide dominance extends to Netflix, with the animated series Barbie: Life in the Dreamhouse ranking 6th on the Top 10 TV list with 1.9 million views.

Hidden Strike is the most viewed title of the week, leading the English language film list with a staggering 22 million views.

Season 3 of Netflix's beloved fantasy series, The Witcher, recently premiered its much-anticipated part two, drawing fans in droves to bid farewell to Henry Cavill, who has now concluded his portrayal as the formidable Butcher of Blaviken. The Hunger Games star Liam Hemsworth is set to take the reins when the story continues with Season 4. The latest rankings on Netflix's English-language Top 10 TV List for the week of July 24 to July 30 reveal that Season 3 garnered an impressive 7.8 million views, which saw it regain the top position on the list after slipping to the second spot last week.

Season 3 of The Witcher has been steadily gaining traction since its debut on Netflix on June 29, accumulating an impressive total viewership of 47.7 million so far. While it still has some ground to cover before joining Season 1 on Netflix's most popular list, it seems to be on the right track, given that it has well over 2 months left to accumulate the required numbers. In the second position, Season 3 of Sweet Magnolias garnered 5.3 million views, showing a significant increase from the 4.6 million views it received during its premiere week which, at that time, was enough to secure the show the top spot in the previous measuring week. Rounding off the top 5 spots are Season 5 of the unscripted show, Too Hot To Handle with 3.2 million views, Season 2 of The Lincoln Lawyer with 3 million views, and Survival of the Thickest with 2.2 million views.

Barbie's Worldwide Dominance Is Influencing Things At Netflix

With over $700 million gross at the global box office, Barbie is officially a global sensation. Not only is the comedy film ruling the box office, but its influence has now extended to the streaming realm, with a surprise Barbie-related title making its way onto Netflix's Top 10 TV list. The animated series, Barbie: Life in the Dreamhouse, takes the 6th spot with 1.9 million views. Originally, the show premiered on Youtube in 2012, later finding a home on Netflix. Barbie's overwhelming dominance in theaters worldwide has obviously generated curiosity about the Barbie world driving millions to explore previous depictions of this iconic doll, as evidenced by Netflix's records.

Hidden Strike Was The Week's Most Viewed Title

Moving over to films, the action-comedy feature, Hidden Strike is keeping millions of audiences thrilled. The film leads the English language film list with a staggering 22 million views which also makes it the most viewed title overall for the measuring week. The second spot welcomes a Top 10 debutant in Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir – The Movie which recorded 12.2 million views. The sci-fi comedy They Cloned Tyrone starring Jamie Foxx and John Boyega came in at third place with 11.1 million views. The English film list also welcomed more new entries including the rom-com Happiness for Beginners, the true crime doc Missing: The Lucie Blackman Case, and the space documentary Unknown: Cosmic Time Machine. Extraction 2 is refusing to be kicked off the list as the action thriller rounded out at the 10th position with 2.9 million views.