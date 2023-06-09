In celebration of the release of the third season of Netflix's The Witcher, a new immersive maze is headed to London, UK, alongside a themed ice cream van which is to tour around the country. The maze will open on June 29 to coincide with the release of Volume 1 of Season 3, which is to be released in two parts, with the second dropping on July 27.
Fans of the show are in for a sweet surprise this summer as Netflix launches the free interactive experience at the Outernet on Tottenham Court Road in Central London; the streamer will invite fans "to experience the world of Geralt (Henry Cavill), Yennefer (Anya Chalotra( and Ciri (Freya Allan) with an immersive Witcher themed maze." The experience will be free of charge, open from June 29 through to July 2, though will be restricted to those aged 13 and up, and guests under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Of what fans can expect from the maze, a synopsis revealed “the journey begins at the Belleteyn Festival where singing bards will guide you into the maze, but beware of the unexpected, a beast lurks within. Find your way out and you shall be rewarded, as you digitally capture your moment of glory and bask in your bravery at The Witcher Bathhouse.”
Season 3 Will be Cavill's Last
Shortly after the conclusion of the ice cream van's tour, Volume 2 of Season 3 of The Witcher will be released onto Netflix on July 27. The season will see the conclusion of Henry Cavill's tenure as Geralt, though the show has been renewed for a fourth and fifth season, with Liam Hemsworth taking over as the show's lead.
Alongside the new maze, a themed ice cream van will tour the country for fans unable to make it to London, visiting 15 cities across the UK over the summer. Dates and location for the ice cream van's tour are as follows:
- Friday 23rd June - Bristol
- Saturday 24th June - Swansea
- 29th June - 2nd July - London, The Outernet
- Thursday 6th July - Leeds
- Friday 7th July - Sheffiled
- Saturday 8th July - Manchester
- Sunday 9th July - Liverpool
- Friday 14th July - Newcastle
- Saturday 15th July - Edinburgh
- Sunday 16th July - Glasgow
- Monday 17th July - Belfast
- Thursday 20th July - Portsmouth
- Friday 21st July - Brighton
- Saturday 22nd July - Bournemouth
- Sunday 23rd July - Plymouth
Volume 1 of Season 3 of The Witcher will debut on Netflix on June 29. Check out the trailer for the new season, as well as a synopsis, below:
As monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri into hiding, determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it. Entrusted with Ciri’s magical training, Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where they hope to uncover more about the girl’s untapped powers; instead, they discover they’ve landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery. They must fight back, put everything on the line – or risk losing each other forever.