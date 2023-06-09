In celebration of the release of the third season of Netflix's The Witcher, a new immersive maze is headed to London, UK, alongside a themed ice cream van which is to tour around the country. The maze will open on June 29 to coincide with the release of Volume 1 of Season 3, which is to be released in two parts, with the second dropping on July 27.

Fans of the show are in for a sweet surprise this summer as Netflix launches the free interactive experience at the Outernet on Tottenham Court Road in Central London; the streamer will invite fans "to experience the world of Geralt (Henry Cavill), Yennefer (Anya Chalotra( and Ciri (Freya Allan) with an immersive Witcher themed maze." The experience will be free of charge, open from June 29 through to July 2, though will be restricted to those aged 13 and up, and guests under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Of what fans can expect from the maze, a synopsis revealed “the journey begins at the Belleteyn Festival where singing bards will guide you into the maze, but beware of the unexpected, a beast lurks within. Find your way out and you shall be rewarded, as you digitally capture your moment of glory and bask in your bravery at The Witcher Bathhouse.”

Season 3 Will be Cavill's Last

Shortly after the conclusion of the ice cream van's tour, Volume 2 of Season 3 of The Witcher will be released onto Netflix on July 27. The season will see the conclusion of Henry Cavill's tenure as Geralt, though the show has been renewed for a fourth and fifth season, with Liam Hemsworth taking over as the show's lead.

Alongside the new maze, a themed ice cream van will tour the country for fans unable to make it to London, visiting 15 cities across the UK over the summer. Dates and location for the ice cream van's tour are as follows:

Friday 23rd June - Bristol

Saturday 24th June - Swansea

29th June - 2nd July - London, The Outernet

Thursday 6th July - Leeds

Friday 7th July - Sheffiled

Saturday 8th July - Manchester

Sunday 9th July - Liverpool

Friday 14th July - Newcastle

Saturday 15th July - Edinburgh

Sunday 16th July - Glasgow

Monday 17th July - Belfast

Thursday 20th July - Portsmouth

Friday 21st July - Brighton

Saturday 22nd July - Bournemouth

Sunday 23rd July - Plymouth

