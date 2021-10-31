The Witcher is turning a fan-favorite character into a hero for Halloween. The fantasy series has released a new parody poster to celebrate the spookiest holiday of the year, marking less than two months before the series’ second season drops on Netflix, and has put its arguably funniest character in the spotlight: Joey Batey’s bard, Jaskier.

The new image, a send-up of a promotional poster recently released by Netflix, was posted out by the show’s official Twitter account, captioned, “My presence is a present. Trick or treat!” As a treat of its own for Halloween, the poster sees Jaskier take on the roles of the series’ three protagonists, Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill), Princess Ciri (Freya Allan), and Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra). Mirroring their poses exactly, Jaskier dons Geralt’s black armor to look stoically into the distance, arms himself with a sword to imitate Ciri’s fierceness, and appears in shadow in the background of the poster, replacing Yennefer’s forlorn expression. The tagline for the poster has been slightly altered, changing out “destiny is a beast” for “destiny is a bard”—because of course.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: New ‘The Witcher’ Season 2 Image Shows Geralt of Rivia Is Angry and Ready for BattleThe poster is one of a number of images recently released to promote the second season of The Witcher, including new images of Geralt and posters showing off his destiny to protect as a monster-fighting Witcher. Netflix also released a new trailer for the upcoming season, highlighting not only Cavill, Batey, Allan, and Chalotra, but returning and new cast members as well, including MyAnna Buring’s Tissaia de Vries, and Adjoa Andoh’s Nenneke, one of Geralt’s newest mentors.

The Witcher also stars Yasen Atour, Agnes Bjorn, Graham McTavish, Aisha Fabienne Ross, Basil Eidenbenz, and Media Simson, among others. Season two of the fantasy epic premieres exclusively on Netflix on December 17. Check out the new poster below:

