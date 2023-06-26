In a few days, Henry Cavill will start his final run as Geralt of Rivia, in his final two-parter third season of The Witcher. The transition isn’t going to be easy for the fans of the show and the actor, while the behind-the-scenes drama has already polarized the audience, and the interest in the upcoming season, oscillates between fans trying to salvage Cavill’s last appearance in the series to waning interest in the show altogether. However, the producers Steve Gaub and Tomek Baginski recently teased their plans for a “flawless” transition from Cavill to Liam Hemsworth.

When the news broke about Cavill’s exit last October, fans were stunned and there were mixed reactions to the decision. While Cavill gracefully welcomed Hemsworth to the Continent, Gaub revealed to Yahoo that behind the scenes, "the most important thing for us was to make sure he was very proud of those last [scenes], invariably those last moments are the ones you leave an audience with, and those last couple episodes are very strong episodes for him.” He further added,

"I think he left with his head held high and passing the reins as many franchises end up doing, passing a title character from one actor to another, and we're going to be in great hands with Liam."

The Transition Between Cavill and Hemsworth Will Be “Flawless”

For many fans, Cavill seemed like he was born to play Geralt, not only the actor plays the character on screen brilliantly, but he’s also a big fan of the game which connects him to fans further. Naturally, Hemsworth has big shoes to fill. Speaking of the transition Baginski revealed that fans will recognize the storyline they have drawn from to explain Cavill's exit, "Not going deeply into those ideas because this will be a huge spoiler, [but] it's also very, very close to the meta ideas which are deeply embedded in the books, especially in book five." He further adds, "It's very lore accurate. It's very close to what was set out in the books and I think this change will be quite flawless.”

Image via Netflix

RELATED: Geralt Fights to Protect Ciri in New 'The Witcher' Season 3 Teaser

There are a couple of plot points that can be used for Cavill’s transition from Sapkowski’s original work, like Baptism of Fire or The Lady of the Lake but we’ll eventually know, as the new season drops later this summer. Whatever turn the story will take Baginski promises that "It will be a new Geralt, it will be a new face for this character and I think it will also be very, very exciting to see."

The Witcher Season 3 Part One drops on June 29. Check out the trailer below: