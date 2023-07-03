The Witcher is back on Netflix with its highly-anticipated third season. Henry Cavill returns to the role of Geralt one last time, opposite Anya Chalotra and Freya Allan as Yennefer and Ciri, with the story exploring the three characters' unique bond as they unite to protect Ciri from the many threats chasing her.

Like other fantasy shows, The Witcher has several powerful characters fighting to stay alive in an increasingly dangerous world. From mages to warriors and, of course, witchers, these figures possess impressive abilities that make them considerable threats, even if some are not fully in control of their powers.

10 Cahir

Known as the "Black Knight" for most of the first season, Cahir is one of the show's de facto antagonists. He is a Nilfgaardian commander tasked with invading Cintra and capturing Ciri; however, while he succeeds in the former, he fails in the latter, leading to his fall from grace in the eyes of Emperor Emhyr.

Cahir is a great warrior, but that's about it. He can hold his own with a sword and is a considerable foe on ht battlefield: still, his abilities fall short in the Continent, a place ruled by magic, where savage monsters lurk on every corner, and treacherous mages vie for absolute control.

9 Francesca

The Witcher novels are rich and expansive, juggling many powerful characters. However, the Netflix show makes several substantial changes to the source material, and Francesca is one of the main victims. The live-action Francesca is the queen of the elves and a sorceress introduced in Season 2.

Unlike the books, where she is among the mightiest sorcerers on the Continent, The Witcher's version of Francesca is considerably weaker and far less imposing. She is still a gifted sorceress, but her abilities pale compared to most other magical characters, at least from what the series has shown thus far.

8 Istredd

Istredd is Yennefer's young love, a mage she meets at Aretuza. The two form a deep bond before separating, each following a unique path. Istredd is curious about the Continent's history and is more knowledgeable about the land's past than most of the show's main players.

Although the show spends little time exploring his magic, Istredd is a well-known and respected figure in the magical community. He is also clever and wise, and in the Continent, knowledge is power; thus, Istredd is among the most significant players in the show's long game, even if his magical abilities are not necessarily impressive.

7 Fringilla

One of Yennefer's fellow students at Aretuza, Fringilla gets the short end of the stick when Yen steals her spot at Aedern, condemning her to a future in Nilfgaard. She becomes radicalized in the empire, serving Emperor Emhyr and actively plotting against the Northern Kingdoms.

Fringilla is clever and powerful. Her magic isn't as strong as Yennefer's, but she is more ruthless and cunning. She might not be among the Continent's most powerful sorcerers, but sheer might isn't everything, especially in a world like The Witcher's, where everyone seems to hide an ace up their sleeves.

6 Triss

In the books and the games, Triss Merigold is among the most powerful sorceresses. However, her character is yet to show such vast ability in Netflix's The Witcher. The live-action Triss is by no means a pushover, renowned in the Continent for her kind disposition and considerable magical ability.

Still, the show's Triss seems limited by her empathy, choosing to restrain her powers rather than let them rage on. She is still one of the most powerful witches on television, but her role in the show is smaller; thus, her abilities are seldom showcased, and the true extent of her power remains unknown.

5 Geralt

Geralt of Rivia is the protagonist of The Witcher. A highly-skilled warrior known as the Butcher of Blaviken, Geralt is infamous throughout the Continent for his ability with the sword. Quiet and brooding, Geralt keeps to himself, choosing only to engage with others when collecting the coin he earns by killing dangerous monsters.

It's safe to say Geralt is the most powerful witcher alive. He has his kind's unique abilities, making him an infallible warrior and spell caster. Geralt is no match for powerful sorcerers, but he can hold his own in battle and outsmart them. The show has proven numerous times that he is a mighty fighter, and while he is not a sorcerer, he has no problem taking them on.

4 Tissaia

Tissaia de Vries is the rectrix at Aretuza and Yennefer's biggest supporter. The two share a unique and often confrontational bond coming from a place of mutual respect and affection. Tissaia is stern and cold but cares deeply about Yen, defending her against others.

As the leader of Aretuza and an influential member of the magic community, Tissaia is among the most powerful sorceresses on the Continent. She is arguably the mightiest of all sorceresses, surpassed only by Yennefer's wild untapped power. Tissaia has proven her considerable magical ability numerous times, although she often opts for a more restrained approach.

3 Yennefer

One of the most badass women in fantasy, Yenenfer of Vengerberg is among The Witcher's most interesting characters. She possesses raw hidden power, which Tissaia instantly notices, and has Elven ancestry, making her a formidable sorceress.

Yennefer can also handle the highly volatile fire magic better than others, bending chaos to her will and displaying significant outbursts of raw power that make her a massive threat in battle. Yennefer lacks the maturity and control of her mentor, Tissaia; however, she is on her way to achieving it, making her the most powerful sorceress in The Witcher.

2 Vilgefortz

Vilgefortz is a tricky character. Season 1 introduces him as a charming but secretive member of the Brotherhood of Sorcerers, although his treacherous nature soon becomes apparent. Season 2 builds him up as a romantic interest for Tissaia, while Season 3 pulls a surprising twist about his intentions.

So far, The Witcher has shown little about Vilgerfortz's true power, but the show seems to be respecting the books regarding his abilities, meaning Vilgefortz is the most powerful sorcerer on the Continent. His power is almost an anomaly, making him an exception to almost every magical rule in the series' lore.

1 Ciri

The Witcher is one of the best fantasy adaptations on television because of its sprawling world populated by fascinating and compelling characters. Ciri is one such figure, an incredibly powerful child of Elder Blood destined to bring great destruction to the Continent.

Ciri's overwhelming abilities have been clear from day one. She is an infallible character, whether she's eviscerating entire armies with her raw power, opening portals to other spheres, or fighting monsters in direct combat. Ciri is not perfect; she's still learning — Season 3 is all about her learning to control her magic. However, everyone knows her abilities have great potential, making her the show's most fascinating and potentially devastating figure.

