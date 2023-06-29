The Witcher returns for a third season on Netflix, bringing fans back to the hectic world of The Continent. Season 3 will answer several lingering questions and feature the show's many characters converging as increasingly dangerous forces pursue Ciri, protected by Geralt and Yennefer.

Although Henry Cavill's Geralt of Rivia anchors the show, it has many other memorable and incredible characters deserving of the spotlight. Still, some figures in The Witcher are more engaging and likable than others, whether because they have a less antagonistic role in the story or because their actors managed to steal the spotlight in every scene.

10 Cahir

Cahir is the show's de-facto antagonist throughout the first two seasons. Introduced as the "Black Knight," Cahir is the Nilfgaardian commander who leads the invasion of Cintra and conducts the hunt for Ciri. Season 2 sees him teaming up with Fringilla, although he loses his status after Emperor Emhyr arrests him for lying to him.

Season 3 features a broken and somewhat traumatized Cahir. The character is far from likable, but his evolving storyline has made him more compelling. The Witcher is also on a path to redeem him, although there's still a long way to go. Still, he is the most likable of the unlikeable characters, mainly because of Eamon Farren's performance.

9 Fringilla

Fringilla is one of the main victims of Yennefer's pursuit of power. Originally meant to be sent to Aedirn, Fringilla instead gets sent to Nilfgaard after Yen charms the Aedirn king. Thus, Fringilla grows resentful of Yennefer, becoming radicalized by Nilfgaard and actively participating in its plans to attack The Continent.

Although she has a major antagonistic role throughout the story, Fringilla is not an unlikable character. Audiences can even sympathize with her, even if she's not necessarily one of television's most tragic characters. Season 3 finds Fringilla fallen from grace, but the resourceful witch finds her way out, further confirming herself as one of the show's most dynamic figures.

8 Istredd

Introduced in season 1, Istredd is Yennefer's lover from the past. The two connect while she's still a hunchback despite spying on each other on the orders of their superiors. Their bond is strong and endures throughout the years, with Yen often returning to him when needing comfort.

Istredd is an interesting character. He remains on the fringes of the action despite having considerable knowledge of The Continent's story. Istredd is level-headed and tremendously patient and understanding, qualities that few characters in The Witcher have. He plays a minor role in the first part of season 3, but the story implies he'll do much more in part 2.

7 Vesemir

The iconic Kim Bodnia plays Vesemir in season 2 of The Witcher. Vesemir is Geralt's mentor and father figure, as well as the oldest living witcher. Vesemir lives in Kaer Morhen, receiving Geralt and Ciri when the former takes the latter for protection.

Vesemir is stoic and straightforward yet supportive and almost caring. He shows great concern and appreciation for Ciri, looking after her like any of his other witchers. Despite his tough exterior, Vesemir is something of a softie, and while he makes mistakes like everyone else, he goes to great lengths to fix them.

6 Triss

Triss Merigold is a fan-favorite character from the Witcher books and video games, and it's easy to understand why. Triss is one of the most badass women in fantasy, a kind-hearted and warm witch with considerable power and a gift to sympathize and empathize with others.

Serving as the court advisor of Temeria, Triss is a major supporting role in The Witcher's three seasons. She tries to teach Ciri magic, but the girl's powers frighten her. Still, Triss remains a committed ally of Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri, aiding them whenever possible while being smart enough to avoid unnecessary conflict. Triss is a great character, and the show can only improve by featuring more of her.

5 Tissaia

Television has several powerful witches; Tissai de Vries is The Witcher's resident all-powerful sorceress, the rectrix of Aretuza, and a mentor and mother figure to Yennefer. Despite her chilly and seemingly unkind nature, Tissaia is actually a caring and thoughtful woman with a soft spot for Yennefer.

Tissaia and Yennefer's relationship is one of The Witcher's strongest storylines. MyAnna Buring beautifully portrays Tissaia's layers, showing her softer side without fully abandoning the stoic facade. Tissaia has become increasingly likable throughout the show, mostly thanks to her relationships with Yennefer and Vilgefortz. Book readers know things are gloomy in Tissaia's future, but the character remains one of the show's best.

4 Yennefer

It's not an overstatement to call Yennefer of Vengerberg the best character in The Witcher. Spectacularly played by the revelation that is Anya Chalotra, Yennefer is a former hunchback who traded her fertility for beauty, leading her on a relentless quest to become a mother that leads her to Geralt and Ciri.

Yennefer is among the most powerful characters, capable of harnessing The Witcher's dangerous fire magic. She is also a fascinating and somewhat tragic figure; Yen is self-interested and realistic, enduring a brutal life of hardship and contempt. However, she has a gentler side, available only to Geralt, Ciri, and, on occasion, Jaskier. Season 3 shows Yen at her most emotionally vulnerable, humbling her down after her numerous mistakes in the show's second season.

3 Jaskier

Toss a coin to The Continent's favorite bard. Joey Batey plays Jaskier, best known as Dandelion in the Witcher books and video games. Jaskier is a traveling bard with a penchant for trouble who befriends Geralt after meeting him in a tavern. The two go on several adventures together, with Jaskier becoming one of the White Wolf's main allies.

Aside from having a wonderful voice and a true talent for music and lyrics, Jaskier is a hilarious character. However, he is more than comedic relief, often giving Geralt true and heartfelt guidance while forming meaningful bonds with Yennefer and Ciri. A lover in every sense of the word with several musical hits under his belt and a talent for annoying people, Jaskier is arguably The Witcher's breakout character.

2 Ciri

Freya Allan plays Princess Cirilla Fiona Elen Riannon, the Lion Cub of Cintra. Possessing the Elder Blood of the elves, Ciri is linked to Geralt and Yennefer by destiny, forming a makeshift family with the notoriously secluded characters. Ciri starts the show as a terrified and confused girl on the run from her kingdom's destruction. She finally finds Geralt at the end of season 1 and meets Yen in season 2; by season 3, she has come to see them both as parental figures.

Ciri is an intriguing character. She is the story's catalyst, holding more raw power than anyone in The Continent, making her a prime target for multiple interested parties. However, she isn't a simple MacGuffin; Ciri is a relatable and sympathetic character, and The Witcher is very much a coming-of-age story. Ciri plays a crucial role in season 3 as the story evolves and centers more on her and her role in The Continent's future.

1 Geralt

Audiences love a stoic character with a secret soft side, and Geralt of Rivia fits this description. Perfectly played by Henry Cavill, Geralt is a witcher known throughout The Continent; he favors neutrality, staying away from politics and wars, and avoids forming bonds because of his dangerous lifestyle.

Geralt ranks as one of Cavill's most stoic roles, but he is far from a one-dimensional or unlikable figure. On the contrary, Geralt is fascinating, a man learning to care for others while actively trying to keep them alive. Geralt's relationships with Ciri and Yen show his humanity, with Cavill slowly lowering the character's guard with each new episode. Season 3 shows the most vulnerable Geralt has ever been, allowing Cavill to deliver his best performance as the character – just in time to say goodbye to the show for good.

