Exclusive: Mondo Unveils ‘The Witcher’ T-Shirt and Enamel Pins

We at Collider are happy to exclusively reveal that the fine folks at Mondo have some The Witcher 3 goodies that will be available for purchase starting tomorrow. Below, you can take a look at The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt t-shirt, as well as three wonderful enamel pins featuring Geralt, Godling, and Griffin respectively, all featuring artwork from Becky Cloonan.

The pins and T-shirt will be available at Mondo’s online shop on Saturday, July 25th. The releases are part of Mondo’s virtual Comic-Con booth this year, as Comic-Con@Home is taking the convention online and Mondo is going with it. Mondo will be hosting online panels with creative directors and artists, as well as daily product drops and sneak peeks at upcoming collectibles , apparel, and soundtracks. The five-day celebration started on July 22nd and ends on July 26th.

Those panels will also be available at Mondo’s online shop, so be sure to keep checking back there. For now, take a look at these great The Witcher releases below and click here for our rundown of the timeline for the Netflix show.