Spokko, the independent mobile game developer partnered with CD PROJEKT, has finally released the first Witcher series augmented-reality game, The Witcher: Monster Slayer, for free on mobile devices. The game was first announced during the first WitcherCon, along with other Witcher related announcements from Netflix and CD PROJEKT Red.

Players navigate the story of Monster Slayer as, well, what one might expect: a witcher. The sole goal of the game is to become an elite monster hunter, fighting your way through familiar but monster-infested lands and earning rewards along the way.

The game combines first-person and RPG style combat systems to deliver a balanced training system for players’ chosen characters. Potions, oils, and bomb crafting are used to prepare for combat, along with selecting the right gear. Players will battle old and new enemies alike to add to their every-growing collection of monster trophies as they continue to grow their skills as a monster hunter. Tactic improvements and gear upgrades will be needed as skills progress in order to take down powerful enemies.

The AR aspect of the game gives Monster Slayer a kind of Pokemon Go twist, with the ability to track and battle monsters in real-life locations. Real-time weather and time of day also play a role in hunting and combat, adding a little extra AR flavor to gameplay and memorization of monster habitats, which is crucial since some monsters only appear in certain conditions and times. Players are also given quests to complete story-driven goals and adventures.

If players access the game before July 28, they will receive a special treat: Kaer Morhen Steel Sword which increases EXP earned from combat by 10% - not a bad start to the adventure, really.

The Witcher: Monster Slayer is available today for mobile devices and is free.

