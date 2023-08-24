The Big Picture Henry Cavill will be stepping down from his role as Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher, with Liam Hemsworth taking over for the show's fourth season.

Netflix recently released the third season of its fantasy series, The Witcher. The end of the third season saw the separation of the Lion Cub of Cintra (Freya Allan) from her protectors, chief of whom is Geralt of Rivia. The role of the Butcher of Blaviken has been portrayed by Henry Cavill since the show premiered in 2019, however, the actor will be stepping down, with Liam Hemsworth taking over for the show's fourth season.

Since Cavill's decision to leave, there has been a large swarm of rumors regarding why the actor took that step, and how the recasting of the role would work. Looking forward to the new season, an interesting theory has emerged from fans regarding how Hemsworth might step into the role. One theory posits that the Spheres, which is the fantasy series' version of the multiverse, would be a part of the plot. The show's executive producer, Tomek Baginski puts down that theory by pointing out the differences between what the novels, written by Andrzej Sapkowski, establish and your typical interpretation of a multiverse. The way the series opened the door to different interpretations of the famous legends in the final book, was teased by Baginski as to how the switch might happen.

Speaking with Wyborcza, in an interview via Redanian Intelligence, Baginski said, "Many book readers forget what Andrzej Sapkowski did in the fifth volume of the saga. For me, this is one of the most important things in the whole story." Baginski then adds, "I’m not talking about specific events, but the narrative framework that was introduced in this book. Suddenly, at the beginning of the book, we learn that everything we’ve read so far might not have been true. And this cannot be compared with, for example, the currently popular concept of the multiverse, where out of nowhere there are many different realities."

The Rumblings Around Cavill's Departure

Regardless of how Hemsworth steps into the role, he would be taking on a role that has been exceptionally embodied by Cavill, and whose departure has gone down well with some fans. IWriter and executive producer, Javier Grillo-Marxuach, defend the decision. "For those who claim that we don’t read/respect the books – the writers' draft of The Witcher 306 ABSOLUTELY began with Dykstra holding Geralt at knife point as he pissed into a plant. I have the pages to prove it!," he wrote recently.

The Witcher is available to stream on Netflix. Check out the show's trailer below: