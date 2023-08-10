The Big Picture The Witcher and Game of Thrones both have similarities, such as being based on novels and featuring brutal worlds, but they have distinct differences in their storytelling and focus on relationships.

Unlike Game of Thrones, The Witcher centers on a single family and the protection of Geralt's adopted daughter, Ciri, rather than political intrigue for the Iron Throne.

The Witcher should be allowed to stand on its own and not be forced to emulate Game of Thrones' messy and confusing political plots, as it has its own unique story and approach to the fantasy genre.

In its eight-season run, Game of Thrones became a genre-defining success. Few shows reach the same level of popularity, and when it ended, everyone wanted to capitalize on the new vacancy. With such shows as House of the Dragon, Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, The Wheel of Time, Shadow and Bone, and The Witcher, there was a noticeable rise in fantasy content. But no show can be exactly like Game of Thrones. While making The Witcher, Netflix has not been subtle in its intention to recreate HBO's success, and there are certain similarities between the two shows. Yet they are not meant to be the same. The Witcher has its own magical world and plenty of blood, but the story has one noticeable difference from Game of Thrones: it centers on the characters' relationships rather than political intrigue.

Where Game of Thrones follows many lead characters who often work against each other in competing for the Iron Throne, The Witcher has a clear lead in Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill), who stubbornly preaches neutrality from the mounting conflict. Unlike Game of Thrones, The Witcher's story centers on a single family as Geralt attempts to protect his adopted daughter Ciri (Freya Allan), which doesn't play into the political plot well. The Witcher is a good story on its own, and trying to force it to be like Game of Thrones is distracting and doesn't work. The Witcher will never be Game of Thrones, but it can be its own thing if Netflix stops trying to force messy and confusing political plots and let the story stand on its own.

'The Witcher' and 'Game of Thrones' Have Some Similarities

While they are not the same, these two shows share some undeniable similarities. Both shows are based on a series of novels. Game of Thrones is inspired by George RR Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire series and The Witcher is based on Andrzej Sapkowski's series of the same name. Both shows had the source material for guidance. The established plots distinguish these shows from each other and from the rest of the epic fantasy shows floating around. Each has an elaborate and fantastical world with detailed histories, but the more obvious similarity is that both are brutal places to live. Game of Thrones' Westeros is a dangerous place where everyone must look out for themselves above all else, and even the king can be (and is) killed. Meanwhile, the Continent featured in The Witcher has its own perils, namely the monsters that witchers are responsible for hunting.

Both include blood, sex, and unrelentingly brutal villains, earning them a mature audience rating. Yet where Game of Thrones distances itself from the fantasy genre's magical tendencies, The Witcher leans into it. Certainly, there is some magic in Game of Thrones. The prophecies, resurrections, and dragons are proof of that. Game of Thrones spends much of the story focusing on more realistic conflicts. Meanwhile, The Witcher focuses heavily on Aretuza and the Brotherhood of Sorcerers, including a few fights that don't involve either a monster or a magic user. But even this is not the biggest distinction between the two. That honor goes to the different levels of success they have achieved in their portrayal of politics.

'Game of Thrones' and 'The Witcher' Have Different Structures

As new fantasy shows pop up, it becomes clear that no one can compare to Game of Thrones' political plotlines (except perhaps its own prequel show). The series began by introducing many characters that all wanted the same thing. Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), Jon Snow (Kit Harington), Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage), Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey), and many others all exist throughout the show, and each one is a lead character — although, from the beginning, it was clear that not all of them could win.

The Witcher is not structured to share Game of Thrones' affinity for politics. The series has a clear lead with no political designs. Geralt wants to kill monsters and keep Ciri safe, not conquer the world. He is steadfast in his belief in neutrality from the political drama that the kingdoms of the Continent are constantly consumed by. Admittedly, as the rightful heir of Cintra, Ciri is involved in the world's political affairs. But as each kingdom chases her to use her influence for themselves, she has assumed the role of pawn more than becoming a serious player in the political game. A section of the story also follows Yennefer (Anya Chalotra), who briefly has a role in court as one of the mages attempting to sway the rulers' decisions. However, she quickly rejects that life, removing herself from politics to chase her own goals. Ultimately, the story is about this family, not the politics surrounding them, and that's what Netflix should remember.

'The Witcher's Politics Don't Have 'Game of Thrones' Clarity

As Game of Thrones goes on, it establishes new characters, creates alliances, and shows betrayals. From the Red Wedding to the Tyrells' separation from Cersei, the ever-changing loyalties keep the audience guessing. But the show intentionally gives the audience insight into each major player, so they can clearly understand what is happening. Switching between these storylines lets the audience be surprised by twists, but once the event happens, they can make sense of the choice.

A few of The Witcher's storylines are political, but they don't include the main characters and therefore don't get enough time to be adequately clear. The Brotherhood works to manipulate different countries, while the leaders of Nilfgaard and Redania have their own designs. But these stories are complex and don't get enough focus for the audience to understand because no leads are actively involved. The Witcher is a unique story that doesn't need to try to be anything it's not. Netflix's desire for its own Game of Thrones series is detrimental to The Witcher, as it forces the show to become something it's simply not. With strong leads who have created a family for themselves, The Witcher's approach to the genre is different from Game of Thrones, and that's as it should be. Variety is the only way the genre can maintain popularity long-term. These two shows are not meant to be the same, and Netflix should stop trying to force it.