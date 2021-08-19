New character posters for The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf have just been released by Netflix, showing us a young Vesemir and the rest of the crew in a simple but eye-catching style. The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf is an animated movie that takes place long before the start of The Witcher's first season, and will premiere August 23 on Netflix.

The Witcher is based on the book series of the same name by Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski and explores the legend of Geralt of Rivia. This time, however, the focus is on Geralt's mentor, Vesemir, and his early days as the Witcher. Theo James reprises his role as Vesemir after his brief appearance as the old mentor in The Witcher Season 1. Instead of being an old man here, however, Vesemir is much younger and has swagger.

Aside from Vesemir, ​the posters reveal ​​​​​Tetra Gilcrest (Lara Pulver) a powerful sorceress, Luka (Matt Yang King) an outspoken witcher, Deglan (Graham McTavish) a hardened warrior-leader of the witchers, Lady Zerbst (Mary McDonnell), a Kaedwen noblewoman and advisor to the king, Filavandrel (Tom Canton) a fallen elf king and Vesemir's friend (who also appeared in The Witcher Season 1), and a much younger Vesemir (David Errigo Jr.) who grew up as a servant on a nobleman’s estate.

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf will premiere on Netflix on August 23. Check out the series synopsis and new posters below:

Escaping from poverty to become a witcher, Vesemir slays monsters for coin and glory, but when a new menace rises, he must face the demons of his past. Escaping from poverty to become a witcher, Vesemir slays monsters for coin and glory, but when a new menace rises, he must face the demons of his past.

