The world of The Witcher is about to get bigger. Netflix has released the first trailer for its upcoming anime prequel movie, The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, which promises a more lighthearted monster-killing adventure while we wait for season 2 to finally premiere.

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf is written by Beau DeMayo and directed by Kwang Il Han of Studio Mir (The Legend of Korra) who are handling the animation. The Witcher showrunner and executive producer Lauren Schmidt Hissrich is also co-producing the anime prequel.

The film follows Vesemir (Theo James) a mentor to Geralt of Rivia, and a character set to appear in Season 2 of The Witcher. The trailer makes it clear that this is a very different time and world than what we have seen in Season 2. For one, there are more monsters terrorizing villagers, and there are plenty more witchers willing to slay those monsters in exchange for coin.

The trailer also promises to shed some light on the lore of The Witcher, especially the titular witchers. Voice over narration asks if we know what is involved in making a witcher, while we see flashes of young boys drinking some green liquid and transforming, painfully, into something more. Given how Geralt was treated as a mutant monstrosity in Season 1 of the live-action show, it will be interesting to explore a time where the witchers were seen as cool warriors.

That the trailer gives off a swashbuckling vibe only helps make this a distinct experience to make the wait for Season 2 easier. Plus, Studio Mir always delivers on stunning action animation.

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf comes to Netflix on August 23. Check out the new trailer and synopsis for the anime prequel below:

The world of The Witcher expands in this anime origin story: Before Geralt, there was his mentor Vesemir -- a swashbuckling young witcher who escaped a life of poverty to slay monsters for coin. But when a strange new monster begins terrorizing a politically-fraught kingdom, Vesemir finds himself on a frightening adventure that forces him to confront the demons of his past.

