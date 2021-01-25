While fans are still patiently waiting on The Witcher Season 2, some casting news for the Witcher prequel series has arrived today. Netflix announced that actress Jodie Turner-Smith will fill the role of Éile in The Witcher: Blood Origin, a limited series that is set in an eleven world 1200 years before the events of the Henry Cavill-fronted The Witcher series.

Éile is described as an elite warrior blessed with the voice of a goddess who has left her clan and position as Queen’s guardian to follow her heart as a nomadic musician. A grand reckoning on the continent forces her to return to the way of the blade in her quest for vengeance and redemption.

Turner-Smith is best known for starring in the 2019 film Queen & Slim and will be seen later this year in the A24 film After Yang opposite Colin Farrell as well as in the action-thriller Without Remorse opposite Michael B. Jordan.

The Witcher: Blood Origin will tell the story of the events that led to the creation of the first-ever Witcher, and what led to the pivotal “conjunction of the spheres” when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one.

The Witcher showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich is an executive producer on the six-episode limited series, while Declan de Barra will serve as executive producer and showrunner.

Jodie Turner-Smith is the first piece of casting for this prequel series, but surely won’t be the last and I imagine we’ll hear more soon. Filming on The Witcher Season 2 continues in the U.K., but I wouldn’t if Netflix intended to start production on Blood Origin as soon as Season 2 of the main Witcher series wraps.

A premiere date for The Witcher: Blood Origin has not yet been set.

