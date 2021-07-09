First, there was a book. Then there was a video game and a live-action series. Now The Witcher has an anime feature film and it looks epic. During the inaugural WitcherCon event today, Netflix unveiled new details about the highly anticipated prequel film, The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf.

Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, showrunner on The Witcher and executive producer of The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, shared a first look at Vesemir, key art, and the film’s release date during the “Geralt of T-Rivia” panel today. Vesemir is a swashbuckling young witcher who escaped a life of poverty to slay monsters for a coin… so hopefully, someone tosses a coin his way. He also happens to be Geralt’s mentor.

The anime film expands the world of The Witcher, exploring a time before Geralt. When a strange new monster begins terrorizing a politically-fraught kingdom, Vesemir finds himself on a frightening adventure that forces him to confront the demons of his past.

“Before Geralt, there was Vesemir -- a cocky young witcher who delights in slaying monsters for coin. When a dangerous new power rises on the Continent, Vesemir learns that some witchering jobs are about more than just money…”

Not only is Killing Eve’s Kim Bodnia is voicing Vesemir in The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, but he has also been cast in the second season of The Witcher.

The news follows other major WitcherCon reveals today, including the release date for the second season of The Witcher, along with new teaser art and episode titles. The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf is not the only prequel fans can expect. Earlier this week, it was announced that Michelle Yeoh had been cast in The Witcher: Blood Origin, which is set 1,200 years before the events of The Witcher.

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf premieres on Netflix on August 23. Check out the trailer below:

