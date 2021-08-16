The Witcher prequel series The Witcher: Blood Origin has officially started filming in the UK and also welcomed Lenny Henry (Amazon's Lord of the Rings), Mirren Mack (The Nest), Nathaniel Curtis (It's a Sin), and Dylan Moran (Black Books) to the cast, per a report from Deadline.

The Witcher: Blood Origin takes place in an elven world over a thousand years ago and centers on the origins of the first Witcher. The new Netflix original limited series will be a prequel based on the popular books by Andrzej Sapkowski, who serves as a creative consultant on the show. The new series was announced back on July 27, 2020 and will consist of six episodes. Declan de Barra will serve as the showrunner, and Lauren Schmidt Hissrich and Matt O'Toole will be as executive producers alongside Jason Brown and Sean Daniel for Hivemind, and Tomek Baginski and Jarek Sawko from Platige Films.

Laurence O’Fuarain, Sophia Brown, and Michelle Yeoh lead the cast of characters. O’Fuarain plays a warrior named Fjall, who teams up with a band of allies in search of vengeance. Brown's character, a warrior named Eile, has dreams of becoming a nomadic musician. Meanwhile, Yeoh plays an elf named Scian, who's in search of a stolen sacred sword.

Also joining the cast is Jacob Collins-Levy (Eredin), Lizzie Annis (Zacaré) Huw Novelli (Callan “Brother Death”) Francesca Mills (Meldof), Amy Murray (Fenrik), and Zach Wyatt (Syndril). Henry has been cast as Balor, Mack plays Merwyn, Curtis will be Brían, and Moran will be someone called Uthrok One-Nut. Sarah O’Gorman (Cursed) will direct Episodes 101, 104, and 106, and Vicky Jewson (Close) will direct Episodes 102, 103, and 105.

The Witcher: Blood Origin has already begun principal photography this month in the UK. No Netflix premiere date has yet been announced.

