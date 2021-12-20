Netflix has released the first images for The Witcher: Blood Origin, the first live-action spinoff of the streaming platform’s The Witcher. The new photos come with an official synopsis and a release window, as the series is unsurprisingly set to premiere in 2022.

While we don’t know some of the characters featured in the new images, the show’s three main stars always seem ready for a fight. Blood Origin’s leading trio of characters is made of Éile (Sophia Brown), a warrior that abandons her clan and her post as the queen’s protector to wander the world as a singer; Fjall (Laurence O’Fuarain), a warrior who joins Éile in her quest; and Scian (Michelle Yeoh), an elf who's in search of a stolen sacred sword. We don’t know exactly how the three characters will band together and what’s their common mission. However, just like the series' first trailer, the new images promise blood will be on its way. That’s because, while some images tease the different places and cultures that’ll converge in The Witcher: Blood Origin, most of them are focused on the vicious battles that are bound to happen.

The Witcher writer Declan de Barra serves as showrunner for the upcoming spinoff, as well as executive producer alongside The Witcher showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, Sean Daniel, Jason Brown, Tomasz Bagiński, Jarosław Sawko, and Matt O'Toole. The series takes place 1200 years before the events of the main series, at a time when the first Witcher is created, and the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merge to become one. By exploring the past of The Witcher, Blood Origins puts some healthy distance from the original show while also allowing fans to explore new corners of the fantastic universe.

Helmed by Hissrich, The Witcher quickly became one of Netflix’s most successful original productions after its release in 2019. Even though the production of Season 2 came to a halt due to the pandemic, the franchise kept growing strong on the streaming platform, with the animated feature The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf spin-off released last August. Like Blood Origins, Nightmare of the Wolf is set before the events of The Witcher, telling the story of Geralt of Rivia’s (Henry Cavill) former teacher.

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf and the first two seasons of The Witcher are available right now on Netflix. The Witcher: Blood Origin will debut exclusively on Netflix sometime in 2022. Check the new images and Blood Origin’s official synopsis below.

Every story has a beginning. Witness the untold history of the Continent with The Witcher: Blood Origin, a new prequel series set in an elven world 1200 years before the events of The Witcher. Blood Origin will tell a story lost to time - exploring the creation of the first prototype Witcher, and the events that lead to the pivotal “Conjunction of the Spheres,” when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one.

