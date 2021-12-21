Now that you’ve had time to binge-watch Season 2 of The Witcher, you must be excited to see and hear the people involved in production talk about its events and that big finale reveal. Netflix knows that, so through their official The Witcher YouTube channel and under their Netflix Geeked banner, they released a treat for fans of the epic series: The Witcher: Unlocked is a one-hour special that details in length the plots and subplots of Season 2, unveil deleted scenes, and more. Much like Season 1, the new season of The Witcher follows beast hunters through different timelines who are linked by destiny.

Hosted by Felicia Day, the special reunites some Season 1 fan-favorites including Geralt himself, Henry Cavill, Joey Batey, Anya Chalotra, and Freya Allan. Day also interviews Season 2 newcomers Yasen Atour, Paul Bullion, Kim Bodnia and brings in showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich to talk about the new Witchers, the finale, and what’s in store for dwellers of the Continent.

In the special, the cast discusses the journey of each of their characters in Season 1 and where we find them at the start of Season 2, as well as their journeys across it. They also delve into specific scenes they filmed and talk about how it felt while doing it.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'The Witcher' Showrunner Teases a Big Story from 'Blood of Elves' That We'll See in Season 3

To die-hard Witcher fans, showrunner Hissrich made it clear they have been setting up game elements as early as the pilot episode and have also laid easter eggs everywhere in Season 2 that ties in directly to the books, as well as explore further the story of the Continent, with Monoliths and the Conjunction of the Spheres – as well as how all of that plays into the creation of The Wicher: Blood Origin, a prequel series that is set to premiere before Season 3.

The Witcher is based on a novel series of the same name by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski. The novels have been adapted several times, including Polish films and TV series, graphic novels, and a widely successful video game series. Season 3 has already been confirmed by Netflix, but The Witcher: Blood Origin premieres first, sometime in 2022. You can stream the two seasons of The Witcher now on Netflix. Watch the full special The Witcher: Unlocked below:

'The Witcher' Season 3 Is Already Written, According to Showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich The long process of putting a season together is only beginning, though.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email