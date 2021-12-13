The 60-minute special will serve as a deep-dive into the second season of the hit fantasy series.

Netflix series The Witcher is getting its own aftershow, The Witcher: Unlocked, which will launch on Netflix Geeked's Facebook page and The Witcher YouTube channel on December 20. The show will be hosted by actress and The Witcher superfan Felicia Day and will be a 60-minute special diving deep into the second season of the Netflix fantasy series.

The Witcher: Unlocked will serve as the ultimate post-premiere destination for fans, promising to dig into the plot spoilers, adaptation process, and the making of The Witcher Season 2 — as well as include exclusive interviews with the cast and showrunners, deleted scenes, and teases for Season 3.

The upcoming aftershow will also feature two never-before-seen deleted scenes from Season 2, and offer more of an explanation into how the new season sets up the upcoming prequel series The Witcher: Blood Origin, which will premiere on Netflix sometime in 2022.

The segments planned for The Witcher: Unlocked are:

Hero's Journey: Exclusive interviews with stars Henry Cavill (Geralt of Rivia), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer of Vengerberg), Freya Allan (Princess Cirilla of Cintra), and Joey Batey (Jaskier) where they discuss their characters’ journeys in the new season.

(Geralt of Rivia), (Yennefer of Vengerberg), (Princess Cirilla of Cintra), and (Jaskier) where they discuss their characters’ journeys in the new season. Adapted: Cavill, Chalotra, Allan, and Batey discuss the most important scenes and moments for the series to bring to life from Andrzej Sapkowski 's short stories and Blood of Elves novel.

's short stories and Blood of Elves novel. Deleted Scene #1: A never-before-seen Season 2 scene featuring Geralt and Triss Merigold ( Anna Shaffer ).

). The Witcher Spotlight: Kim Bodnia (Vesemir), Paul Bullion (Lambert), and Yasen Atour (Coen) join showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich as they discuss the process of introducing Geralt's witcher family in Season 2 and the big action scenes at their witcher stronghold, Kaer Morhen.

(Vesemir), (Lambert), and (Coen) join showrunner as they discuss the process of introducing Geralt's witcher family in Season 2 and the big action scenes at their witcher stronghold, Kaer Morhen. Deleted Scene #2: A never-before-seen Season 2 scene featuring Stregobor ( Lars Mikkelsen ) and Vilgefortz ( Mahesh Jadu ).

) and Vilgefortz ( ). Ending Explained: Hissrich breaks down all the biggest plot twists in full spoiler-filled detail, and teases how the reveals in the season set up The Witcher Season 3 and, the prequel series, The Witcher: Blood Origin.

The second season of The Witcher begins streaming on Netflix on December 17, 2021, and The Witcher: Unlocked will debut on Netflix Geeked's Facebook page and The Witcher YouTube channel on December 20 at 11 am ET / 8 am PT.

