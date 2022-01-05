The first season of The Witcher on Netflix essentially offered a series of intersecting prequels, establishing the background of our heroes before they found each other in Season 2. Season 1 used storylines from The Last Wish and Sword of Destiny, short story collections, written by Andrzej Sapkowski, that act as prequels to the Witcher saga. The first novel in The Witcher saga is Blood of Elves, and it’s from this book that Season 2 draws most of its inspiration. The book begins with Nilfgaard’s attack on Cintra, which the show already covered in the first season.

Season 2 begins with one of the only short stories not yet covered by the show. Geralt (Henry Cavill) and Ciri’s (Freya Allan) time with Nivellen is taken from a short story called “A Grain of Truth” in The Last Wish. With the exception of Ciri’s presence, not much is changed from book to screen in the execution of this short. In both the book and the show, Geralt takes Ciri to Kaer Morhen, the supposed haven for Witchers where he grew up. After realizing that Ciri needs guidance he isn’t equipped to give, Geralt calls Triss (Anna Shaffer) to help his adopted daughter control her chaos.

It’s Yennefer’s (Anya Chalotra) story that diverges the most from the books. The show has her lose her chaos after her use of fire magic at the battle of Sodden, and much of her journey in Season 2 is about her desire to regain her power. Having her without the aid of her magic in Season 2 allows us to see how resourceful Yennefer is. In the book, she gives Rience his scar using her magic. The show has her give him his scar by using his own power against him.

In both the book and the show, Geralt takes Ciri to the Temple School to be taught by Nenneke (Adjoa Andoh). But, unlike in the book, Triss doesn’t accompany them. Instead, show Triss becomes afraid of Ciri’s power and returns to Tissaia (MyAnna Buring) to warn her of what she believes to be impending doom brought about by Ciri. Here is where Season 2 starts to really diverge from Blood of Elves. In the book, Triss realizes that Ciri needs more help than she can give, and advises Geralt to ask Yennefer for help. Yennefer comes to the Temple School to teach Ciri, and the two form a bond after initially not getting along.

The show has a still-powerless Yennefer track down Ciri because she is in league with the Deathless Mother, a demon also known as Voleth Meir who feeds on pain. Voleth Meir wants Ciri so that she can use her power to shatter monoliths that open portals to other spheres (that’s Witcher for worlds, basically). As a bonus, she can also use Ciri’s immense power to inflict all sorts of pain to feed on. In exchange for delivering Ciri, Voleth Meir promises Yennefer that she will restore her chaos.

Yarpen Zigrin (Jaroslaw Boberek) and his crew make an appearance in both the book and the show, but the show has them join Geralt in his effort to save Ciri from Yennefer’s plans. Though Geralt and his allies succeed in preventing Yennefer from delivering Ciri to Voleth Meir, the demon was already free from her imprisonment and managed to possess Ciri, who was headed to Kaer Morhen.

At Kaer Morhen, a possessed Ciri begins killing off the Witchers who have become her family, while her conscious mind is trapped in a vision of her dead family given to her by Voleth Meir. Yennefer sacrifices herself as a vessel for Voleth Meir in order to save Ciri and make amends with Geralt. In doing so, her chaos is restored.

Ciri portals Geralt, Yennefer, and herself to another sphere, the original home of Voleth Meir. Before returning to their own world, the three witness the approach of the Wild Hunt, who voice their desire to use Ciri’s power for their own nefarious purposes. Geralt realizes that he and Yennefer must go on the run with Ciri to protect her from all of the people who now want her prisoner or dead.

The creation of Voleth Meir for the show not only makes for a more action-packed season finale but also gives audiences a chance to see how deep the bond between Ciri and Geralt has grown. The Witcher has been mostly successful in its execution, but often falls short when it comes to developing relationships between characters. It’s the time jumps from Season 1 that are mostly at fault for the somewhat thin development, but the actors make up for what we don’t get to see. In order for Ciri to break free from Voleth Meir’s control, she must choose Geralt over the illusion of her deceased family members coming back to life. So overall, the changes to the source material for Season 2 work in the show’s favor.

The next book in The Witcher saga, also the most likely source of inspiration for Season 3, is Time of Contempt. Now, we know that the series has no problem deviating from the events in the books, but it’s safe to say given the show’s track record that Time of Contempt can serve as a pretty good outline of what fans can expect to see next season.

Time of Contempt begins with Yennefer taking Ciri to be enrolled at Aretuza. The events of Season 2 that deviated from Blood of Elves might make this more challenging: Yennefer angered the Brotherhood by refusing to execute Cahir (Eamon Farren), and unbeknownst to our heroes, Triss has returned to Aretuza to warn Tissaia of the danger Ciri presents. The last we see of the Brotherhood in Season 2 is of the group agreeing that Ciri must be killed.

One thing that will almost certainly be included in Season 3 is the patching up of Geralt and Yennefer’s relationship. When we left them, they were fighting but agreed to set their personal differences aside for Ciri’s sake. In Time of Contempt, Geralt and Yennefer are having problems from things that happened long before Ciri came along, but they reconcile after a bit of co-parenting.

Next, Time of Contempt has Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri collectively taking refuge at Aretuza. It isn’t long before multiple interested parties are after Ciri. Season 2 already did the work to show how said interested parties (the King of Redania and Emhyr) plan to capture Ciri, so this event may very well be featured in Season 3 in some shape or form.

Fans of Tissaia might not be pleased with where her story goes in Season 3 if the writers choose to stick to the books where she’s concerned. After coming around to Geralt and Yennefer’s side regarding Ciri, Tissaia finds herself distressed with her role in all of the violence and war that have occurred. As a result, she kills herself.

Another likely inclusion from Time of Contempt to be seen next season: Ciri meets a unicorn. This was teased in a conversation between Ciri and Yennefer in Season 2, but Time of Contempt has Ciri actually meet a unicorn who saves her life in the desert when she is separated from Geralt and Yennefer towards the end of the book.

Time of Contempt ends with Ciri joining a rag-tag group of outlaws called the “Rats”. Since Season 2 ended with Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri officially becoming a family, it’s possible that Season 3 could end with Ciri on her own once again.

