This morning, Netflix announced some amazing new cast additions to The Witcher, which include a Bridgerton alum and a Hobbit actor. In a tweet, the streaming company revealed that the new faces taking on key roles in Season 2 include Adjoa Andoh, Graham McTavish, Simon Callow, Chris Fulton, Cassie Clare, Liz Carr and Kevin Doyle.

That’s a lot of new blood, but looking closer, there are some really fun names in there that make us think Season 2 is going to be pretty amazing. Andoh has held multiple high-profile roles on British television, including roles in Doctor Who and the long-running medical drama Casualty. But she shot to fame in the U.S. on Bridgerton, and her role in The Witcher will definitely be prominent: Nenneke acts as a mentor and mother to Geralt, and we already know he's dealing with some ugly parent issues in the upcoming season.

Outlander fans will immediately recognize Hobbit actor McTavish, who played the recurring character of war chief Dougal MacKenzie in the STARZ series and who now brings regular hilarity to the small screen with co-star Sam Heughan in the docuseries Men in Kilts. He’ll play Dijkstra, a spymaster who is steeped in villainy, a pretty recognizable character for those who have followed the video game.

Another big name to take note of in this casting? Callow, who will play Codringher — the partner of detective agency partner Fenn (Carr). One can theorize that he's potentially been cast as a character who's going to have some impact here too, even if we can only speculate what his intentions will be in this Witcher world. As for the rest of the new faces, Doyle will play a new character named Ba’lian, Fulton (another Bridgerton alum) will play Rience, a mage who is looking for Ciri following her disappearance during the slaughter of Cintra, and Clare (Brave New World) will play Philippa Eilhart, a leader of the Lodge of Sorceresses. Clare’s casting was previously rumored, but this is the first time her casting has been made official.

Despite a few early bumps in the road as production got underway during COVID, The Witcher Season 2 still looks to be on track for a 2021 premiere on Netflix.

