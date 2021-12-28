As Season 2 of The Witcher continues to dominate the Top 10 TV shows on Netflix, the streamer has released a new series of featurettes delving into various aspects of the show's return and its characters, both mains as well as newcomers for the second season. The latest featurette premiered this week focuses on the character of Ciri and how actor Freya Allan (Bluebird, Gunpowder Milkshake) helped bring the character to life for the Netflix show.

The featurette begins by showing Ciri in the place known as Kaer Morhen with series protagonist Geralt of Rivia, who is played by Henry Cavill (Man of Steel, The Man from U.N.C.L.E.). Ciri asks Geralt if they are there to study monsters, and inquires about the supplies for his potions as well. When she asks about training to fight, Geralt warns her that it is dangerous, but we do see some scenes of her training, and we learn that Ciri is determined to learn how to fight and get the revenge she wants.

We then hear from Allan herself as she talks about the evolution of her character from the first season. Allan notes that in Season 1, Ciri was just running away from her past, whereas now she has a clear goal for her future going into the new season — which is to be a fighter, and more specifically a Witcher, like Geralt.

Allan then goes into detail regarding the training she undertook in order to inhabit this new version of Ciri, saying that she first came in to practice the basics for fighting so that when it was time to learn the routines for the show, she was able to use the basic training to make learning these stunts much easier. Showrunner and executive producer Lauren Schmidt Hissrich (The West Wing, Daredevil) adds that it is both incredible and terrifying seeing Allan go through the obstacle course created for the series and getting knocked off of it so many times. Allan adds that a focus this season will be Ciri navigating what she really wants, and that she is proud of how much work she put into her character this season. The video ends with a scene from the show, with Ciri saying that she "wants to do what a Witcher does." Given that Season 2 ends with Ciri displaying powers the likes of which no one has ever seen before, it might be that she's set to become even stronger than Geralt himself.

Seasons 1 and 2 of The Witcher are available to stream in full now, exclusively on Netflix, with the second season also starring Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, Joey Batey as Jaskier, Kim Bodnia as Vesemir, and more. You can check out the featurette about Ciri below:

