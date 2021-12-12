With less than a week to The Witcher season 2’s highly anticipated premiere, Netflix has released a clip that provides additional insight on what to expect from the show’s sophomore run.

In the newly released clip, Princess Ciri – played by Freya Allan – is seen at Kaer Morhen, an old keep where Witchers of the School of the Wolf were trained. The scene shows Ciri in training as she goes head-to-head with an enormous pendulum. The princess is knocked to the ground several times but in an effort of resilience, she is able to defeat her swinging foe.

Early reviews for the upcoming season are available and so far, the season has been met with positive and critical acclaim. The second season of The Witcher will pick up where the first season left off; the first season finale saw Geralt of Rivia, played by Henry Cavill, finally take Ciri under his protection after their season-long journey to each other.

The recently released clip also showcases Allan’s character as more than a damsel in distress in the new season, giving the character more agency and depth. Ciri will not be the only character to be fleshed out more in the upcoming season, Cavill’s Geralt is also reported to have added depth and layers as more characters from his past join the show.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'The Witcher' Season 1 Recap Trailer Gets Us Caught Up Ahead of Second Season

Many aspects of the second season have been identified as bright spots of the series, and this particularly includes the cast. The sophomore season of The Witcher has cast members like Anya Chalotra, and Joey Batey returning alongside Cavill and Allan. Additionally, new faces such as Kim Bodnia, Mecia Simson, Paul Bullion, Adjoa Andoh, Yasen Atour, and Basil Eidenbernz, among others, have been brought on as well.

The upcoming season is scheduled to be released on December 17, 2021, and will consist of eight episodes. The Witcher has also been renewed for a third season ahead of its second season debut. Watch the newly released clip below:

Box Office: 'West Side Story' Pulls in $10 Million in Slow Weekend Spielberg's remake failed to draw in a huge, opening audience.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email