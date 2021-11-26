The most unequivocally terrifying moment of Peter Jackson's King Kong remake comes not through a gargantuan battle between Kong and a V-Rex, or even a close-up of Jack Black—it's the insect pit scene. You remember it: the bit where the film's heroes are dunked into a cavernous void filled with giant creepy crawlies that variously try to eat Adrien Brody's face and, successfully, swallow Andy Serkis alive. Whatever the case, giant bugs really get under the skin. And now Henry Cavill's Geralt of Rivia, the hero of The Witcher, has to face off against a monstrous insect of his own: a giant centipede, or the "Myriapod," as it's apparently better known.

A 19-second teaser, posted by the official Twitter handle for The Witcher, shows Geralt at battle with the beast, beating it back with slashes from his incandescent sword. The thing—which, by the way, has claws the size of an adult human male, it would seem—proves too much of a match for him, sending him flying into a protruding boulder. Ouch. The clip also gives us our first look at Geralt casting the Quen sign, a bit of protective magic used by Witchers which forms a protective bubble around the caster. Looks like he's gonna need to use it a few more times.

Cavill reportedly spent a lot of time playing The Witcher games on the hardest difficulty during the lockdown, and one has to wonder whether he now wishes he'd spent it practicing his anti-bug fighting strategies. We'd suggest a big 'ol insect spray—is there a spell for that? As he told Total Film earlier this month, "I decided to put [the game] on the hardest difficult possible to play, which I've done before, and it was really quite stressful! I forgot quite how stressful it was." As stressful as—let us repeat this for dramatic emphasis—fighting a giant centipede, Henry?

Netflix gives the official synopsis for Season 2 of The Witcher as follows:

Convinced Yennefer’s life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside.

Season 2 of The Witcher will premiere on Netflix on December 17, with the first season available right now. Among those joining the cast are Killing Eve's Kim Bodnia, Paul Bullion, Bridgerton's Adjoa Andoh, and Outlander's Graham McTavish. Check out the new clip below:

