The road to this found family reuniting is paved with lots of obstacles.

Netflix has released an official first look at Season 2 of The Witcher via a new clip that teases a journey for its young heroine Ciri. It's been an especially anticipated follow-up season since the news came earlier this spring that filming had officially wrapped after COVID-related delays hampered production.

Now, thanks to Netflix's official Geeked Week dedicated to spotlighting several original series on the streaming service to build hype for fans, we've got our first glimpse at what's to come for Geralt's new ward Ciri, now linked to him by the Law of Surprise and possibly in training to become a Witcher herself.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'Cobra Kai' Season 4, Season 2 of 'The Witcher' and 'You' Season 3 Confirmed to Premiere on Netflix This Year

This season, returning cast members Henry Cavill (Geralt of Rivia), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer of Vengerberg), Freya Allan (Ciri), and Joey Batey (Jaskier) are joined by some exciting new additions to round out the world of The Witcher — including Killing Eve's Kim Bodnia, as Vesemir, an older witcher who also acts as a mentor for Geralt. The Season 2 cast has been rounded out with many familiar faces to both television and film. Bridgerton's Adjoa Andoh plays Nenneke, another mentor and mother figure for Geralt, while Outlander's Graham McTavish plays Dijkstra, a spymaster who is steeped in villainy.

Other cast members for Season 2 include Simon Callow and Liz Carr as Codringher and Fenn, respectively, as well as Chris Fulton as Rience, Cassie Clare as Philippa Eilhart, a leader of the Lodge of Sorceresses, and Kevin Doyle as Ba’lian.

Season 1 of The Witcher is available to stream on Netflix. Season 2 is currently slated for a release in fall/winter 2021. Check out the new teaser spotlighting Allan's Ciri below:

KEEP READING: The 75 Best Netflix Shows and Original Series to Watch Right Now

Share Share Tweet Email

‘Infinite’ Review: We Need to Talk about Mark Wahlberg ‘Infinite’ is a bad, laughably dumb movie, but it’s interesting for what it says about star Mark Wahlberg and the roles he chooses.

Read Next