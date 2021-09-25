The second season of 'The Witcher' will premiere December 17 on Netflix.

Netflix has released brand-new clips for Season 2 of The Witcher that tease the whereabouts of some of our favorite characters at the beginning of the upcoming season. The clips were revealed as part of Netflix's TUDUM fan event, which has been dropping fun trailers, exclusives, and lots more info about our favorite shows, movies, and more on the streamer. The second season of The Witcher will premiere December 17 on Netflix.

The common theme between these clips is that Ciri may not be as safe with Geralt as anticipated — not only because there's a certain stigma that the rest of the world has against Witchers (and how children are taken to be turned into them), but the threats that could still be posed to Ciri even under Geralt's protection.

In Season 2, returning cast members Henry Cavill (Geralt of Rivia), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer of Vengerberg), Freya Allan (Ciri), and Joey Batey (Jaskier) are joined by some new additions — including Killing Eve's Kim Bodnia as Vesemir, an older witcher who also acts as a mentor for Geralt, and Paul Bullion as Lambert, a witcher who has a personal involvement in Ciri's training at Kaer Morhen. The Season 2 cast has also been rounded out with many familiar faces to both television and film. Bridgerton's Adjoa Andoh plays Nenneke, another mentor and mother figure for Geralt, while Outlander's Graham McTavish plays Dijkstra, a spymaster who is steeped in villainy.

Other cast members for Season 2 include Simon Callow and Liz Carr as Codringher and Fenn, respectively, as well as Chris Fulton as Rience, Cassie Clare as Philippa Eilhart, a leader of the Lodge of Sorceresses, and Kevin Doyle as Ba’lian.

Season 2 of The Witcher will premiere on December 17, while Season 1 is currently available to stream on Netflix. Check out the new clips below:

Here's the official synopsis for Season 2 of The Witcher:

Convinced Yennefer’s life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside.

