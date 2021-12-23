After two years of waiting, The Witcher Season 2 is finally out. Just like its predecessor, the second season of everyone’s favorite book and video game series-turned-show was filled with twists, turns, and plenty of (admittedly confusing) plotlines. The Witcher’s second season was even more ambitious than the first (perhaps even taking those multiple timelines into account) and the finale, “Family,” was no different.

Filled to the brim with betrayals, revelations, and tons of jaw-dropping moments for even the most devoted of Witcher fans to gasp at, the eighth and final episode of the show's return had more action than most series see in an entire season. With all that content inevitably comes a bit of confusion, but don’t fret. Below, we’ve broken down the biggest moments of the finale. Here's the ending of The Witcher Season 2, explained.

RELATED: 'The Witcher' Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything We Know So Far

Defeating the Deathless Mother

"Family” sees Geralt (Henry Cavill) come face-to-face with the Deathless Mother, a pain-consuming demon inhabiting Ciri’s (Freya Allan) body. The demon, better known as Voleth Meir, had spent the season manipulating the Witcher's foes from behind-the-scenes – even causing Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) to betray Geralt in an attempt to sacrifice Ciri. In a possessed state, Ciri sees visions of her life before meeting Geralt. She is greeted by her long dead grandmother (Jodhi May) and her...also very dead advisor Mousesack (Adam Levy). Meanwhile, In Kaer Morhen, Ciri’s physical body picks off Witchers one-by-one, stabbing the men in their sleep. Just as Ciri is about to kill Vesemir (Kim Bodnia), Geralt runs into the room, saving his pseudo-father just in time. Though Ciri spins a fantastical tale of being hunted by Voleth Meir, it doesn’t take much for Geralt to call out the demon for what it truly is. Almost instantly, Geralt realizes that this isn’t the real Ciri, cementing just how far the pair’s relationship has come over the season.

Vesemir is understandably upset at the murder of his adoptive children and plans to take out Voleth Meir, even if it means killing Ciri in the process. Geralt convinces his mentor to stand down, an interesting character development considering a Witcher’s whole purpose is to kill monsters at any cost. Vesemir even points this out, saying that it does not matter if Ciri is Geralt’s daughter or a demon; she has done too much damage to live. A now-magicless Yennefer agrees with Geralt – Ciri comes first. She and Jaskier (Joey Batey) raid the Witchers’ armory, looking for anything they could use to cure Ciri. Well, Yen does. Jaskier... is there for emotional support.

The Witchers catch Ciri in the courtyard, and Geralt pleads with the demon to release her. He offers his body as host to Voleth Meir in exchange for Ciri's safety. Seems like a pretty good deal, right? Well, not for Voleth Meir. The demon screams in response, shattering Kaer Morhen’s memorial tree and revealing a monolith. “Ciri” uses the monolith as ammunition, attacking the Witchers with two giant basilisks hidden inside.

Meanwhile, the real Ciri’s dream turns from a trip down memory lane to a downright fantasy. The girl’s birthparents appear, pleading for Ciri to stay with them. The imagery is sweet until you remember that Ciri’s parents died long before the series even began, and the girl never even knew her parents. The heartwarming moment is just another one of the Deathless Mother’s tricks. In the real world, Geralt pleads for Ciri to escape Voleth Meir’s control, his voice echoing into Ciri’s dreamworld.

Geralt realizes that the demon is feeding on the Witchers’ hatred towards it and convinces his comrades to stand down. Instead of fighting her, they cheer Ciri on, encouraging her to break free from Voleth Meir’s hold. Yennefer realizes the demon cannot survive on their sphere without a proper host. Feeling responsible for the entire situation, Yen sacrifices herself, making amends for her betrayal and unlocking her magic once more. Voleth Meir exits Ciri’s body, possessing Yen.

While the demon gets used to its new host, Ciri uses the opportunity to banish Voleth Meir through the Monolith. The demon is pulled through the stone, but Ciri’s magic is too strong, pulling Ciri, Geralt, and Yennefer through as well. The trio are transported to a desolate landscape of orange smoke and sand, reminiscent of the dessert plants from Dune.

Image via Netflix

Here Comes the Wild Hunt

Stranded on Voleth Meir’s sphere, Ciri, Yen, and Geralt are greeted by a familiar sight to Witcher fans. A gang of gravelly-voiced soldiers come bounding through the fiery scenery. Riding a bunch of demonic horses, they speak to Ciri directly. They call her “The Child of the Elder Blood” and recruit her to their masses. "Your place is among us. You are ours,” they tell Ciri, who quickly transports the trio back to Voleth Meir. The horse-riding army is, of course, the Wraiths of Mörhog – better known as the Wild Hunt. Dedicated Witcher fans may recognize them as the main villain from The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, where, similarly to the show, they are after Ciri and her magical blood.

Image via Netflix

The Elf Problem

Far away from Kaer Morhen, Francesca (Mecia Simson) is mourning her deceased child. She believes her daughter to have been murdered by a spy working for the kingdom of Redania. In revenge, Francesca marks every human infant in Redania with her magic, murdering them. Say goodbye to any sort of peace amongst the factions. Time for war. The tragic situation does come with a bit of hope for the elves, though. The historian (and Yennefer’s former lover) Istredd (Royce Pierreson) comes to Francesca with a revelation: Ciri is Hen Ichaer, of Elder Blood.

According to prophecy, those with Elder Blood (A.K.A, special elven lineage resulting in extraordinary power) are destinated to become the savior of the race. This means, at least to Francesca, that Ciri’s life is priceless, and the elves will do anything to get their hands on her.

The White Flame

In reality, the death of Francesca's baby wasn't Redania's fault at all. Throughout the season, an elusive figure known as the White Flame is alluded to. He is the one that sorceress Fringilla (Mimi Ndiweni) and the Nilfgaardian general Cahir (Eamon Farren) report to. After the Elves’ revenge spree, Cahir congratulates Fringilla, wrongly assuming she was the one who murdered Francesca’s baby. After all, the child’s death only fueled the Elves anger towards Redania, strengthening the alliance between Elves and Nilfgaard. Fringilla assures Cahir that she would never stoop that low, but it's no matter, the damage is already done, and they might as well reap the benefits.

The White Flame arrives and he’s ready to hear about the season’s events from his subordinates. Cahir and Fringilla tell the man that they arranged the baby’s death, but the White Flame argues that that’s impossible, because he killed the baby himself. Then, the man turns around and viewers finally get a glimpse at the White Flame’s secret identity: Ciri’s father, Duny (now going by the name Emhyr var Emreis).

What’s Next?

Throughout the season, Redanian spymaster Dijkstra (Graham McTavish) consults with an owl about the various political matters he witnesses. The owl never responds and viewers are led to believe that the creature is nothing more than a pet with whom he speaks telepathically. During the season 2 finale, the owl once again meets with Dijkstra, but this time transforms into a woman. The owl is not an owl at all, but instead a powerful sorceress named Philippa (Cassie Clare). “Bring me the bard. It’s about time he paid back his benefactor," Dijkstra tells the sorceress. Yennefer might not be the only one of Geralt’s crew planning betrayal; It seems our sweet bard Jaskier is working with Redania.

Like pretty much every other group, the Brotherhood of Sorcerers also has its eyes on Ciri. After noticing Dijkstra searching for Ciri, the Brotherhood realized the man was looking to marry the girl off to his king. This would allow Redania to claim Cintra. Fearful of Redania gaining power, the Brotherhood puts a bounty on Ciri’s head, ensuring no union between Cintra and Redania.

Lydia (Aisha Fabienne Ross), a sorceress and secretary to the Brotherhood’s Vilgefortz (Mahesh Jadu), lost half her face and her ability to speak after agreeing to work with the mage Rience (Chris Fulton), the “fire-fucker.” Now, Lydia can only speak through telepathy. What exactly the pair’s plan is remains unknown, but we do know that they are in search of Ciri. With both their own power and their connections to the Brotherhood, whatever they have in store can't be good.

With everyone under the sun looking for Ciri, the biggest question is what are Geralt and co going to do now? After taking down the Deathless Mother, Geralt realizes that they can’t stay in Kaer Morhen. Although he has yet to forgive her for her betrayal, Geralt welcomes Yennefer along. Geralt believes that, though destiny ties Yen and him together, there’s an essential element missing from their relationship — that element being Ciri, of course. As a family, the three (and Jaskier) head off into the unknown, on the run from their many enemies.

'The Witcher' Season 2 Narrows in Scope and Offers a Found Family to Its Own Benefit | Review Season 2 of 'The Witcher' premieres December 17 on Netflix.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email