The Witcher Twitter account tweeted out a short video clip earlier today with a sneak peek at seven of the eight episode titles fans can expect in Season 2. Those titles are "A Grain of Truth", "Kaer Morhen", "What Is Lost", "Redanian Intelligence", "Turn Your Back", "Dear Friend", and "Voleth Meir (Deathless Mother)". The final episode title is redacted from the video with the phrase "top secret" stamped across a blurry rune.

The clip starts out with a short animation of a white bird being chased and attacked by a large, dark raven. A white wolf suddenly bursts forth from a thicket and snaps at the raven, chasing it away and protecting the bird. Fans of the books and Witcher lore can obviously point to the wolf and the raven as references to Witcher schools of the same name. The other bird, given what we know from Season 1, is likely a symbolic representation of Princess Cirilla of Cintra.

Another important but potentially overlooked detail are the runes carved from stone which the episode titles appear under as they are slowly revealed. Some of them are pretty straightforward; the "Kaer Morhen" title, for example, has a wolf rune hovering above it, no doubt a reference to the Old Sea Fortress where Gheralt grew up and learned all of his Witcher skills. Others are a little more ambiguous, such as the ruin which resembles the white bird from the beginning of the clip being attached to the episode title "What Is Lost". Maybe it's a tinfoil hat theory, but we don't think those rune images were chosen at random just to look pretty. It's a good bet that each specific image is providing as much of a visual hint about what's to come as the episode titles themselves.

Right now, the best anyone can do is speculate as to what these titles mean, as well as the other visual elements in the clip. Regardless of what people's best guess may be, fans will find out when Season 2 premieres on Netflix December 17. Go ahead and check out the promo tweet below.

