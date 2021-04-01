According to an Instagram story from hair and makeup stylist Jacqueline Rathore, the second season of The Witcher has officially wrapped. The announcement comes after a labored and drawn-out production, due to delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. For patient fans of The Witcher, this is wonderful news.

It’s been over a year since cameras began rolling for the highly anticipated second season. Filming kicked off in February 2020, but didn’t get too far before having to halt. Production resumed in August 2020, only to be delayed once again because of positive COVID-19 tests among those involved with the show. Despite all those obstacles, filming has finally wrapped and the end is in sight for season two of The Witcher.

The production has teased fans with lots of news over recent months, from the showrunner promising a less confusing plot to numerous set images. The new season is supposed to continue to pull from Andrezj Sapkowski’s acclaimed The Witcher fantasy book series, specifically the third novel, "Blood of Elves." The novel’s plot should give fans of the television show some of the big moments they have been anticipating if the showrunners choose to be loyal to the text, namely Ciri’s transformation from a timid, sheltered princess to a bold warrior. This development comes with the help of Geralt, who not only helps Ciri hone her combat skills and magic abilities, but also becomes an even stronger father figure to her.

With filming wrapped on the next season, fans can breathe a sigh of relief knowing Geralt will be returning to Netflix soon enough. There is no premiere date set for The Witcher, however, a prequel series set 1,200 years before the events of the main story has also been ordered by Netflix. While fans may have to be patient, there’s a lot more of The Witcher on the way.

