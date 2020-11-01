First ‘The Witcher’ Season 2 Footage Teases the Monsters Geralt Will Fight Next
As part of the Halloween festivities on Saturday, the team for Netflix’s The Witcher cleverly slipped new Season 2 footage into an otherwise unassuming clip set to the tune of “Monster Mash.” The clip is, by and large, a highlight reel of the monsters Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) faced in Season 1. While many of the beasties are familiar from their Season 1 appearances, there were two new foes waiting to be spotted in this Witcher footage.
The clip featuring these two new monsters from The Witcher Season 2 was shared across the show’s social media accounts and YouTube channel account on Saturday, a.k.a. Halloween. If anything, The Witcher was anything but subtle in its efforts to alert fans to the fact that new Season 2 footage was embedded in this seasonal video treat. On the show’s Instagram, the video’s caption read, “This is not a trick, there are two treats to be found here,” while over on Twitter, the caption was, “Monsters big and monsters small, sharpen your swords and slay them all… if you can spot them,” and finally, the YouTube caption told fans that “the White Wolf [that’s Geralt] takes Halloween as a personal challenge. But keep your eyes peeled for a few sweet treats… you won’t want to miss what’s hidden.”
The new monsters from Season 2 are teased at the 0:15 and 0:30-second mark, respectively. At 0:15 seconds, you get a glimpse of a mass of what looks like hay or grass clumped together with blood and viscera (note the eyeball) slithering across the ground. Then, at 0:30 seconds, we see three skulls bound together, all of them wearing fraying clothing and jewelry, somewhere in a dark cave with light shining on them. One shudders to think how those skeletons got to such a dark place. I’m also curious to know who they once were and why they’re being shown to us. While these brief glimpses are exciting, they still don’t tell us too much about the kinds of monsters Geralt will be facing; it’s still fun to think about how they tie into Season 2, though.
The new Season 2 footage arrives just a few weeks after new photos of Geralt, Yennefer (Anya Chalotra), and Ciri (Freya Allan) were released. The photos from the new season tease the Season 2 plot, which will follow Yennefer’s recovery after her incredible magical feats at the Battle of Sodden Hill at the end of Season 1 as well as Geralt and Ciri heading to Geralt’s home where Ciri will begin training and honing her magical abilities.
The Witcher Season 2 is expected to launch in 2021. You can refresh your monster memory below with the Halloween-themed Witcher clip. For more, here’s what’s coming to Netflix in November.
Allie Gemmill is the Weekend Contributing Editor for Collider. You can follow them on Twitter @_matineeidle.
