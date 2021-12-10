The actor collaborated on the upgrades to his character's new and improved look.

The second season of Netflix’s live-action adaptation of The Witcher is premiering next week and in a recent interview with the streamer, lead Henry Cavill, who plays the legendary monster-hunting protagonist Geralt of Rivia, had some interesting comments to share in regards to the design of his costume in the coming season.

Speaking with Netflix, Cavill revealed that the focus of his new costume’s design, which he helped create along with costume designer Lucinda Wright, allowed him better mobility in more strenuous action scenes. He confirmed that fans will get to see the result of their work in all its glory in the third episode of Season 2 but that, for the attentive eye, it is possible to notice the costume earlier than that.

Cavill also justified this costume change in the context of the upcoming plot: “Geralt had to find new armor, but he hadn’t had the opportunity to stop anywhere to buy armor or make it, so he delved into the dungeons of Kaer Morhen and found something very old and from a different era, but still serviceable.”

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'The Witcher': Henry Cavill Admits Whether He's Team Yennefer or Team Triss

The first season of the show, which attracted both old as well as new audiences to Andrzej Sapkowski’s epic fantasy book series, was made up of disparate timelines and separate storylines which ended up finding a point of convergence at the end. The first season ended with Geralt finally crossing paths with Princess Cirilla of Cintra (Freya Allen), and the sorceress Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra) getting captured by the Nilfgaard forces after the intense and devastating Battle of Sodden Hill.

This is exactly where Season 2 will pick up, and from what has been reported, the narrative will follow a more linear timeline this time around. Geralt and Ciri will be setting out to the witcher’s home of Kaer Morhen, the safest place he can think of.

At last, we will be able to see Geralt taking up his new mentor/father role along with his Cavill-Wright original new costume next week, on December 17, when The Witcher Season 2 will be available for streaming on Netflix.

'The Witcher' Season 2 Narrows in Scope and Offers a Found Family to Its Own Benefit | Review Season 2 of 'The Witcher' premieres December 17 on Netflix.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email