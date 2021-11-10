The 'Man of Steel' actor goes into detail about how he prepared for Season 2 during lockdown.

Henry Cavill says Geralt will speak more in Season 2 of The Witcher, as reported by Gamesradar. As Cavill says:

“This season, I really wanted to make sure that we represented the book’s Geralt more accurately, and that we saw him speak more. I pushed really, really hard for that.”

However, do not expect a completely different happy-go-lucky and cheery character from the cold monster hunter in Season 1. “I wouldn’t say cheery. He’s still Geralt of Rivia, but he’s definitely coming across as more of an intellectual." Cavill would go on to joke that “It’s a hard life, monster hunting… I wouldn’t recommend it."

The first season of The Witcher had a lot of things going for it, but Geralt’s role in that plot never really gave Cavill a chance to flex the breadth of his acting muscles. Given that Geralt will be teaming up with Freya Allan’s Ciri this season, there is a good chance that will change. The world of The Witcher is a dangerous place, and it is likely Geralt and Ciri are going to be clashing heads a lot this season as he's tasked with taking care of his Child Surprise.

In a different interview with The Hollywood Reporter, The Witcher showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich describes how Cavill took a more hands-on approach during the upcoming second season, taking the opportunity to tweak things like Geralt's dialogue. According to Hissrich:

“Everybody came out of season one laughing and loving Geralt’s fuming. But Henry was saying that when you read the books you spend a lot of time in Geralt’s head. So how can we put that on the page? Meanwhile, I wanted to tell the story of him becoming a father figure to Ciri. So those two things coalesced wonderfully. He opens up to get Ciri to trust him, by speaking his mind and his heart more.”

Cavill described Geralt as a “grumpy snowman” in Season 1, and it sounds like this upcoming season is going to see a much more personal side to this iconic character while still staying true to what people loved about the laconic monster hunter in the first place.

The second season of The Witcher premieres on Netflix on December 17. It stars Cavill, Allan, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, Joey Batey as Jaskier, and Kim Bodnia as Geralt's mentor Vesemir. You can read the full plot synopsis of Season 2 down below. For all the latest news on The Witcher, stick with Collider.

Convinced Yennefer’s life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside

