The second season of 'The Witcher' comes to Netflix on December 17th.

With just a few weeks ahead of its second season premiere, Netflix has released a new image from The Witcher showing Geralt of Rivia as he stands ready to fight. The character Geralt is played by Henry Cavill (Man of Steel) who dons long white hair once again as he returns to the medieval, monster-ridden world.

Netflix’s The Witcher is set on a medieval-inspired landmass called “The Continent” and follows Geralt, a stoic, sarcastic monster hunter, referred to as a Witcher as he seeks out his destiny. He is accompanied by the bard Jaskier, played by Joey Batey (Knightfall). The story also follows Crown Princess Cirilla played by Freya Allan (Gunpowder Milkshake) and sorceress Yennefer of Vengerberg, played by Anya Chalotra (Wanderlust) as their destinies become linked and their paths converge. The show is based on the book series of the same name by Andrzej Sapkowski.

In the intimidating image released to Empire, Cavill stands amid falling snow with his sword mid-swing, unkempt hair falling around him as he looks down at what must be an unfortunate enemy.

The Witcher’s first season received a 68% on Rotten Tomatoes, with most critics giving praise to Cavill for his role. Sapkowski commented on his beloved character’s actor by stating “Just as Viggo Mortensen gave his face to Aragorn, so Henry gave his to Geralt — and it shall be forever so."

Ahead of its premiere, Netflix has already announced the renewal for a third season. The second season will have eight episodes and is sure to be packed with more monster-hunting, spellcasting, and lots of monologues. The Witcher Season Two premieres on December 17. Check out the new image of Henry Cavill in The Witcher Season Two below.

