Geralt of Rivia returns in 'The Witcher's second season, coming to Netflix on December 17th.

Henry Cavill has given his Instagram followers a new look at himself in the upcoming second season of Netflix’s The Witcher. Cavill posted a selfie that shows him in full costume wearing a dark hooded cloak, as well as the wig and color contacts he wears to give himself the character’s iconic long silver hair and orange eyes, with a caption reading:

“A little something from my private collection. I can't decide if this belongs in a Witcher or a Warhammer section.... maybe both? Neoth perhaps?? #TheWitcher #Geralt #ObscureWarhammerReference”

The Witcher series follows Geralt of Rivia, played by Cavill, a reclusive monster hunter who struggles to find his place in a world of people who can be just as evil as the monsters he hunts. Alongside Cavill, Season 2 of The Witcher will see the return of Freya Allan, Anya Chalotra, Joey Batey, MyAnna Buring, Therica Wilson-Read, Anna Schaffer, Eamon Farren, and Mimi Ndiweni. As well as Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones), Agnes Born (Monster), Graham McTavish (Outlander), Adjoa Andoh (Bridgerton) Paul Bullion (Dune), Yasen Atour (Young Wallander), Thue Ersted Rasmussen (F9: The Fast Saga), and Kim Bodnia (Killing Eve) all joining the cast.

The eight-episode second season of The Witcher streams exclusively on Netflix starting December 17. The first season is available to stream now. See Henry Cavill’s full Instagram post below.

Here is the synopsis for The Witcher Season Two:

“Convinced Yennefer’s life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans, and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside.”

