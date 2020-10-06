‘The Witcher’ Season 2: Two New Images See Freya Allan’s Ciri Going into Warrior Mode

It’s a new day, which means two new images from Netflix’s The Witcher Season 2 have arrived. The new images focus on Ciri, played by Freya Allan, and see the young protagonist going from meek to bold in the coming season. These new images of Ciri have debuted just one day after the new Season 2 images of Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia.

The new photos of Ciri tease an exciting character development as the once-sheltered princess on the run in Season 1 transforms into a tough, confident warrior in Season 2. Ciri’s untapped magical potential was teased in the first season, but we never got to see her in full control of that power. As these images confirm, Ciri’s Season 2 will likely focus on her development as a warrior with magical abilities, molded in the image of her father figure, Geralt.

The Witcher is adapted from the fantasy book series of the same name written by Andrezj Sapkowski. This is the second time Sapkowski’s series has been adapted in addition to CD Projekt Red’s series of The Witcher video games. Season 2 of The Witcher is going to ditch those multiple timelines, streamlining so it can focus on giving us more of Geralt’s backstory, tracing Ciri’s development as a fighter, and showing us how Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra) will return following her huge sacrifice at the Battle of Sodden Hill at the end of Season 1.

The Witcher Season 2 is expected to premiere on Netflix in 2021. Check out the newest Season 2 images below and, as hinted earlier this week, keep your eyes peeled for even more new images in the coming days. For more, find out what new movies and TV shows are coming to Netflix in October.

And here is the official synopsis for The Witcher Season 2:

Convinced Yennefer’s life was lost at the Battle of Sodden Hill, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans, and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside.

Allie Gemmill is the Weekend Contributing Editor for Collider. You can follow them on Twitter @_matineeidle.