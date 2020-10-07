‘The Witcher’ Season 2: New Images Tease Yennefer’s Return

Two more new images from Netflix’s The Witcher Season 2 have arrived. On Wednesday, the return of the sorceress Yennefer of Vengerberg, played by Anya Chalotra, was the focus of these new stills from the forthcoming season. The new images follow on the heels of new images of Geralt of Rivia, played by our best muscle-bound babe Henry Cavill, and Ciri, played by Freya Allan.

It’s been a big week so far with all of these new images from The Witcher‘s next season. But the images of Yennefer are arguably the most intriguing set of photos we’ve seen yet. In one photo, Yennefer looks worse for wear, with blood on her cheek and a pleading look in her eye. The photo seems to confirm Yennefer survives the Battle of Sodden Hill, where she and her fellow sorcerers stood against the invading Nilfgaardian army. However, as the second photo seems to hint, it’s possible Yennefer has now been taken captive by Nilfgaard and could be in serious trouble.

The Witcher Season 2 will continue to stick closely to author Andrezj Sapkowski‘s The Witcher fantasy series. The new season will make some changes to its Season 1 formula (like ditching the multiple timeline structure) and closely adhere to the events of The Witcher book Blood of Elves. A key storyline in Blood of Elves involves Geralt taking Ciri to his home in Kaer Morhen, where Ciri begins training to fight back against assassination attempts by Nilfgaard. As for Yennefer, The Witcher fans know she will eventually reunite with Geralt and finally meet Ciri. But, as these new images show us, it will be a long road for Yennefer to get back to the people who care about her.

The Witcher Season 2 is expected to premiere on Netflix in 2021. Take a closer look at Anya Chalotra as Yennefer below. For more, check out the new photos of The Witcher star Freya Allan as Ciri in Season 2.

Allie Gemmill is the Weekend Contributing Editor for Collider. You can follow them on Twitter @_matineeidle.