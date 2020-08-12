‘The Witcher’ Showrunner Shares Season 2 Set Photos as Filming Resumes

Filming on Netflix’s The Witcher Season 2 has resumed thanks to confirmation tweets from showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich and series director Stephen Surjik. Previously, filming on The Witcher had been put on hold in March due to the global COVID-19 pandemic and the fact Season 2 star Kristofer Hivju had tested positive for the virus. Since March, the cast and crew have gone back home to wait out the production hiatus (and some of them have been quite busy).

But now, as tweets from both Surjik and Hissrich confirm the Witcher team has returned to the valley of plenty to resume working on the next season. Surjik was apparently one of (if not the) first of The Witcher crew to tweet a photo and/or update from the set. Sharing a photo of Hissrich from what looks like a makeshift video village on August 5, Surjik wrote, “First day back after mid-spring lockdown on Witcher S2. Learning to social distance with my showrunner/exec producer, Lauren Schmidt Hissrich. She can conjure narrative and character with a muscular control like the great Houdini.”

Hissrich retweeted Surjik the next day, adding, “It’s our fourth show together, and the farthest we’ve ever sat apart, but @SSurjik and I are ready to do this.”

Hissrich and Surjik’s tweets not only confirm filming is resuming but also seemingly confirm The Witcher‘s team is ahead of schedule. Back in June, we learned plans to resume filming on The Witcher Season 2 were set for August 17. At the time, the plan was to start filming in London. It’s unclear if Hissrich and Surjik were tweeting from the London set, so we’ll have to keep our eyes peeled for more clues on that front.

No official release date for The Witcher Season 2 has been set. Chances are very good that, with filming now resuming after a five-month pause, the next season won’t be released until at least late 2021. For more, check out our chronological timeline of The Witcher events.

