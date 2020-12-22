Another new image from Netflix's The Witcher Season 2 has been unleashed into the world ahead of the holiday season. The new image follows in the footsteps of similarly intriguing images of The Witcher stars Henry Cavill as Geralt, Freya Allan as Ciri, and Anya Chalotra as Yennefer. Season 2 of The Witcher is expected to pick up some time after the end of Season 1, which saw Geralt and Ciri finally reunite while Yennefer used her powers to help save other sorcerers and sorceresses. Next season, we'll see Geralt and Ciri return to Geralt home at Kaer Morhen and there, Ciri will begin her combat and magical training.

But before we can get to all of that fun stuff, we have to take a look at the new script image from Season 2 that was shared by NX on Netflix on Twitter on Tuesday. The script page reveals a harrowing scene involving three new characters: Colin Coppercloth, his wife Kira, and their daughter Meena (played by cast newcomer Lesley Ewen). The Coppercloths are all new characters in the world of The Witcher, but this script excerpt reveals two of them will be leaving the show as quickly as they enter. The page details the Coppercloths arrival into a desolate town with no apparent signs of life. As they try to find shelter at an inn, Kira and Colin are pulled into the night by a fast-moving monster, leaving Meena to literally run for the hills. The script page also features voice-over dialogue for Geralt, but it's still unclear how his lines connect to the deaths of Meena's parents. Similarly, it's unclear how Meena will connect to the bigger Season 2 story — but that doesn't mean we should count her out just yet.

Image via Netflix

The road to filming this season has been anything but smooth. Earlier in the year, filming on The Witcher was paused in March in the first weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. Filming resumed on the new season in August, per confirmation from showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich, who shared a photo from the set at the time. Since August, filming has had to stop twice. Once in November when multiple positive COVID tests emerged (via Slashfilm) and again in mid-December when Cavill sustained an injury on set (via GamesRadar). In spite of all these bumps in the production road, we should still expect The Witcher Season 2 to be released next year.

The Witcher Season 2 is expected to launch on Netflix in 2021. Take a closer look at the Season 2 script page below. Learn more about The Witcher prequel series and upcoming anime movie before you go.

