Netflix has released a new poster for Season 2 of The Witcher, the hit series based on the books by Andrzej Sapkowski. The new poster features Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, with his sword unsheathed and ready for the fight.

The new poster also features the saying “destined to protect," which is a nod to Geralt’s work as a monster slayer and as a father to Ciri (Freya Allan). In Season 2 of The Witcher, Geralt will keep training Ciri in combat and her domain of magic, forging her into the warrior she’s bound to become. Season 2 will also bring back fan-favorites Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) and Jaskier (Joey Batey), picking up right where we left our band of heroes in Season 1’s finale, at the Batlle of Sodden Hill.

Helmed by showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, The Witcher quickly became one of Netflix’s most successful original productions after its release in 2019. Even though the production of Season 2 came to a halt due to the pandemic, the franchise keeps growing strong on the streaming platform, with the animated feature The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf spin-off released last August. There’s also a live-action spin-off series in production, while the main series was recently renewed for a third season even before the release of Season 2.

Among the new faces who’ll join the show on the next season are Killing Eve's Kim Bodnia as Geralt’s mentor Vesemir; Paul Bullion as Lambert, a witcher who has a personal involvement in Ciri's training at Kaer Morhen; Bridgerton's Adjoa Andoh as Nenneke, a mother figure for Geralt; Outlander's Graham McTavish as Dijkstra, a spymaster who is steeped in villainy; Simon Callow and Liz Carr as Codringher and Fenn, respectively; Chris Fulton as Rience; Cassie Clare as Philippa Eilhart a leader of the Lodge of Sorceresses; and Kevin Doyle as Ba’lian.

Season 2 of The Witcher will premiere on December 17. The entire Season 1 is available right now on Netflix. Check out the new poster below.

