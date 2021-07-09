Netflix’s first-ever WitcherCon took place today with some major Season 2 reveals for The Witcher, including a brand new poster featuring Geralt and Cirilla. The virtual event, which is co-hosted by Netflix and CD Projekt Red, is dedicated to the multimedia world of The Witcher through games, books, and TV series.

The show's teaser art dropped during the “Deck of Destiny” panel, which featured cast members Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, Mimî M Khayisa, and Paul Bullion, and The Witcher’s showrunner and executive producer, Lauren Schmidt Hissrich.

Henry Cavill’s Geralt of Rivia is front and center beside Allan’s Prince Princess Cirilla of Cintra in the new poster, which makes sense considering a major part of the Season 1 finale was focused on their reunion. In the poster, they stand atop a mountain peak with their backs to the camera and Geralt gripping his sword. The design of the poster also seems intentional, given the way that Geralt’s dark shirt and darker shade of silver hair seems to blend into the dark sky above him, while Ciri’s pale hair and white dress merge with the bright spot in the skyline.

On the panel, Hissrich teased what fans can expect in terms of how the relationship between Geralt and Ciri changes and evolves:

“At the end of Season 1, we have what I think is one of the sort of most emotional scenes that we've done, which is Geralt and Ciri finding each other after they've both been searching all season… And it seems like we've got a father figure and daughter figure, and everything's going to be perfect at that point, except for they've never met. And so it was really fun to start Season 2 thinking about, well, they're not a family yet. How do they grow to be one? What do you do if you are a person like Geralt, who has sworn he doesn't need anyone in the world whatsoever? And then he's presented with a girl who is now solely in his care. And we have Ciri, who's used to being under the care of people but has basically been running from everyone for an entire season and now being told that this person is going to take care of you. And so it was really fun to start Season 2 kind of them a little uncertain about how to be with each other, and they have to really grow into that. We wanted to make sure that felt like an authentic relationship, that they weren't just bonded at the very beginning.”

The Witcher’s returning cast includes Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Allan as Ciri, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer of Vengerberg, and Joey Batey as Jaskier, with Kim Bodnia as Vesemir and Paul Bullion as Lambert.

The poster also revealed that the highly anticipated second season of The Witcher will premiere on December 17. Check out the new poster below.

Here's the synopsis for Season 2 of The Witcher:

Convinced Yennefer’s life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside.

