Ever since December 20, 2019, when The Witcher Season 1 premiered on Netflix, fans have been eagerly waiting for the second season of the super successful fantasy series to arrive. Created by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich and based on the book series by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski, the live-action show joins a franchise that already has a film adaptation, a 2002 television series called The Hexer, card games, board games, and a popular trilogy of video games. Since the Netflix series came out, this has also grown to include a graphic novel series and an animated film from Netflix and Hissrich called The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, while a prequel live-action series, The Witcher: Blood Origin, is currently in development. Overall, it’s safe to say that The Witcher franchise is thriving and fans couldn’t be any happier. That is, unless The Witcher Season 2 got here a little faster.

Still, the day that Geralt of Rivia, played by Henry Cavill, and the rest of the characters from The Witcher return to our screens is almost upon us. So if you’re one of the fans patiently — or impatiently — waiting to find out all there is to know about the upcoming second season of the fan-favorite series, here’s everything we know so far about The Witcher Season 2, including the release date, trailers, returning cast, new characters, and more.

Image via Netflix

Being a high fantasy series centered around a magical monster hunter named Geralt, who happens to encounter quite a few strange creatures on his travels, well, a long wait between seasons was to be expected. Production design and CGI-heavy post-production adds a lot of time compared to a normal drama, and fans obviously want Netflix to deliver the best version of The Witcher that they can, after all. But on top of that, The Witcher Season 2 dealt with various delays due to COVID-19.

Despite all of that, the new episodes are on their way, and they might just be closer than you think. Netflix is giving fans the perfect gift for this year's holiday season, as the second season of The Witcher is expected to hit the streamer on December 17, 2021, almost two years to the day from when the first season premiered. In reality, Netflix, Hissrich, and the team behind the show did a great job of staying on schedule, and this date likely isn’t far off from what they first planned. So write the December release date down in your calendar, set a reminder in your phone, or do whatever you have to in order to remember that day, because The Witcher Season 2 is only a few months away.

Watch the Witcher Season 2 Trailer

On June 11, 2021, Netflix started teasing the new season of The Witcher with the first official clip of Season 2 that focuses on Princess Ciri of Cintra, played by Freya Allan, and her personal journey throughout the new episodes.

Not long after that, on June 18, 2021, another small sneak peek was released, this time focusing on Geralt, with short flashes of what sort of trouble he will be getting into in the new episodes, and it’s plenty.

Finally, on July 9, 2021, as part of the first ever WitcherCon, the first real trailer was released along with the announcement of the release date. The video mainly showcases Ciri and Geralt’s growing relationship as the two travel to Geralt’s old home of Kaer Morhen, where he trained to be a Witcher. The cold, mountainous fortress will serve as Ciri’s sanctuary as she learns more about her abilities and importance in the ongoing war. But thankfully, the video also features a small clip for fans of Yennefer of Vengerberg, played by Anya Chalotra, whose status at the end of Season 1 is unclear. Don’t worry, she’s coming back, though aside from that we don’t know much yet.

Who Is in The Witcher Season 2 Cast?

Image via Netflix

The Witcher centers around Cavill, Allan, and Chalotra’s characters, but Season 1 does a fantastic job of establishing a rich cast of important supporting characters that we are sure to see more of in Season 2. This includes the bard Jaskier, as played by Joey Batey, who sings the wonderful "Toss a Coin to Your Witcher" tune that no one could stop playing after Season 1 premiered, along with Yennefer’s strict magic teacher, the sorceress Tissaia de Vries (MyAnna Buring), and her three fellow students at Aretuza, Sabrina Glevissig (Therica Wilson-Read), Triss Merigold (Anna Schaffer), and Fringilla Vigo (Mimi Ndiweni). Oh, and then there’s Eamon Farren as Cahir, the leader of the Nilfgaardian Army who orders the Battle at Sodden Hill in his mission to capture Ciri.

Who Are the New Characters in The Witcher Season 2?

While Season 1 of The Witcher focuses on bringing Geralt, Ciri, and Yennefer together, Season 2 will be greatly expanding the world we know. With Ciri and Geralt traveling to Kaer Morhen and Yennefer doing who knows what, there are bound to be plenty of new faces around.

One of the first major casting announcements for Season 2 was the addition of Kristofer Hivju, — who many know as Tormund from Game of Thrones — as the character Nivellen, the leader of a gang of highwaymen who is cursed by a priestess and turned into a beast-like creature. Agnes Bjorn will play the character Vereena, a bruxa who falls in love with Nivellen, and both characters originally come from the short story “A Grain of Truth,” during which they have a run-in with Geralt.

Also added to the cast are Outlander’s Graham McTavish as the villainous spymaster Dijkstra, and Bridgerton star Adjoa Andoh as Nenneke, a priestess who serves as head of the Temple of Melitele and has a close, caring relationship with Geralt. We will finally see a few more Witchers as well, with Paul Bullion playing Lambert, Yasen Atour as Coën, and Thue Ersted Rasmussen as Eskel. One of the most anticipated new additions to the cast is Kim Bodnia as Vesemir, who was one of the Witchers who trained Geralt at the School of the Wolf and is a father figure to him. He will play a very important role in Ciri’s training as well.

Also joining the new season are Aisha Fabienne Ross as Lydia, the assistant to the mage Vilgefortz, who is played by Mahesh Jadu in Season 1, and Mecia Simson as Francesca Findabair, an elven sorceress and the founder of the Lodge of Sorceresses. And that’s not the end, as Simon Callow and Liz Carr as detective partners Codringher and Fenn, Chris Fulton is the mage Rience, Cassie Clare is Philippa Eilhart, a sorceress aligned with the Lodge, and Kevin Doyle is playing a new character named Ba’lian, though there are sure to be more. With such a full, ensemble cast for Season 2, it’s safe to say that the new season of The Witcher will be jam-packed with action and drama.

Will The Witcher Season 2 Timeline Be Complicated?

Image via Netflix

Although most people love The Witcher Season 1, some have qualms about the multiple timelines that play out at different speeds. Over the first eight episodes, the time period of various events isn’t completely clear, and it isn’t until Geralt’s acquisition of the “Law of Surprise” that you truly even realize that things are happening on different timelines. By the end of the season, everything finally catches up to Ciri in the present, with Cahir and the Battle of Sodden Hill.

Luckily for viewers, Season 2 will take place on one solid timeline, so no need to take notes and puzzle out what happens like you might’ve done while watching Season 1. While the multiple timelines allowed the show to tell a lot more of Geralt and Yennefer’s pasts in a short amount of time, fans are probably feeling a lot of relief at not having to go through it again when The Witcher’s second season comes out.

What Is the Plot of The Witcher Season 2?

There isn’t too much information available about what will happen in The Witcher Season 2, but it is well known by now that Geralt and Ciri will make their way to Kaer Morhen, where the young princess will get training both in fighting and magic. Geralt will connect with other Witchers and important figures from his past, while also trying to protect and prepare Ciri for what’s ahead.

In a recent panel at the Television Critics Association press tour that Collider attended, showrunner Hissrich also revealed that Jaskier will have more songs in the new episodes, so get ready for a more musical second season of The Witcher. As for Yennefer, the panel included a lot of key information about her future in Season 2.

After her victory at the Battle of Sodden Hill, she's captured in whereabouts unknown, and she has to survive being a prisoner of war. We know that she meets Ciri in this season, which is exciting. She goes back to Aretuza and she has to navigate that situation there after everyone thought she had died. And we just get a lot deeper into Yennifer's mind.

Based on the new information, it looks like Yennefer has a lot on her plate at the beginning of Season 2, and it might take a while before she meets Ciri and (hopefully) reunites with Geralt.

Very little has been revealed about the rest of the season’s plot or the new characters, but Hissrich also recently stated in an official behind the scenes video that “A Grain of Truth,” the short story showcasing Hivju’s new character, will be told in the first episode of Season 2, returning to the sort of short story structure that was used in some episodes of Season 1.

How Many Episodes Are in The Witcher Season 2?

Image via Netflix

Like with Season 1 of The Witcher, the upcoming second season of the popular fantasy series will have eight episodes in total, all of which will be released on Netflix at the same time on December 17, 2021.

What Are The Witcher Season 2 Episode Titles?

Along with the first trailer and release date, WitcherCon also featured the reveal of the episode titles of The Witcher Season 2, save the “top secret” finale. While you might want to check out the announcement video for yourself above, as it includes icon designs for each episode that hint at the plot, here are the second season episode titles listed out.

Episode 1 - “A Grain of Truth”

Episode 2 - “Kaer Morhen”

Episode 3 - “What Is Lost”

Episode 4 - “Redanian Intelligence”

Episode 5 - “Turn Your Back”

Episode 6 - “Dear Friend”

Episode 7 - “Voleth Meir”

Episode 8 - ?

