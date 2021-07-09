The news was confirmed as a part of the first-ever virtual WitcherCon.

Netflix has released new images from Season 2 of The Witcher, as well as confirmed an official premiere date for the upcoming season. The news was announced as part of the first-ever WitcherCon, a virtual fan event co-hosted by Netflix and CD Projekt Red and dedicated to the world of The Witcher across all its media forms, TV and games alike. Per a new poster, the second season of the hit Netflix series will premiere on December 17.

This season, returning cast members Henry Cavill (Geralt of Rivia), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer of Vengerberg), Freya Allan (Ciri), and Joey Batey (Jaskier) are joined by some exciting new additions — including Killing Eve's Kim Bodnia as Vesemir, an older witcher who also acts as a mentor for Geralt, and Paul Bullion as Lambert, who clearly assists in Ciri's training per the new image below.

Image via Netflix

The Season 2 cast has also been rounded out with many familiar faces to both television and film. Bridgerton's Adjoa Andoh plays Nenneke, another mentor and mother figure for Geralt, while Outlander's Graham McTavish plays Dijkstra, a spymaster who is steeped in villainy.

Other cast members for Season 2 include Simon Callow and Liz Carr as Codringher and Fenn, respectively, as well as Chris Fulton as Rience, Cassie Clare as Philippa Eilhart, a leader of the Lodge of Sorceresses, and Kevin Doyle as Ba’lian.

Season 2 of The Witcher will premiere on December 17, while Season 1 is currently available to stream on Netflix. Check out more images below.

Here's the official synopsis for Season 2 of The Witcher:

Convinced Yennefer’s life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside.

Image via Netflix

