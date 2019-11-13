‘The Witcher’ Season 2 Gets a Greenlight a Month Ahead of the Series Premiere

0

The Witcher isn’t set to debut until five weeks from now, but Netflix is high on the upcoming fantasy series. The streamer just tweeted out that they’ve gone ahead an greenlit Season 2 of the show, which stars Henry Cavill as monster hunter Geralt of Rivia. The story has Geralt crossing paths with a powerful sorceress and a young princess as they traverse the continent together having adventures and such.

Netflix dropped a full trailer for the first season a couple weeks ago, and it looks…expensive? It makes sense why Netflix is investing so heavily in the series. It has name-brand recognition and offers the grim-and-gritty fantasy that made Game of Thrones a hit. Whether that will translate to success for the Netflix series remains to be seen, but either way, folks who give it a shot can at least rest easy knowing they’ll get two seasons of the show. Hopefully it’s as good as Netflix thinks that it is, but it’s fair to say that there should be high expectations at this point.

Also starring Anya Chalotra (The ABC Murders, Wanderlust) as Yennefer and Freya Allan (The War of the Worlds, Into The Badlands) as Ciri, Jodhi May (Game of Thrones, Genius) as Calanthe, Björn Hlynur Haraldsson (Fortitude) as Eist, Adam Levy (Knightfall, Snatch) as Mousesack, MyAnna Buring (Ripper Street, Kill List) as Tissaia), Mimi Ndiweni (Black Earth Rising) as Fringilla, Therica Wilson-Read (Profile) as Sabrina, and Emma Appleton (The End of The F**king World) as Renfri, Eamon Farren (The ABC Murders, Twin Peaks) as Cahir, Joey Batey (Knightfall, Strike) as Jaskier, Lars Mikkelsen (House of Cards, Sherlock) as Stregobor, Royce Pierreson (Wanderlust, Judy) as Istredd, Maciej Musiał (1983) as Sir Lazlo, Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Jamillah & Aladdin, Dickensian) as Dara, and Anna Shaffer (Harry Potter) as Triss, The Witcher arrives on Netflix December 20th. Click here to get up to speed on the franchise.