Netflix and Milan Records have released the official soundtrack for Season 2 of The Witcher on all streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and Deezer. And while the soundtrack is available now digitally, the company also has a physical release schedule for next year, in both CD and vinyl.

The new album is composed by Joseph Trapanese, best known for his score work for blockbuster films like Tron: Legacy, Straight Outta Compton, and The Greatest Showman. The Witcher: Season 2 (Soundtrack From The Netflix Original Series) also includes three tracks featuring the voice talent of Joey Batey, who famously plays Jaskier in the series and is the voice behind the viral tune “Toss A Coin To Your Witcher.”

Speaking about the release of his latest soundtrack, Trapanese said:

“It was especially rewarding to work with Joey Batey, whose representation and understanding of Jaskier became a key part of the songwriting process, with Joey himself co-writing two of the songs alongside me and the screenwriters. I couldn’t be more excited or proud to share this music with you, and I’m grateful to the entire Witcher team and Netflix for supporting our work through all the challenges of the past two years.”

Helmed by showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, The Witcher quickly became one of Netflix’s most successful original productions after its release in 2019. Even though the production of Season 2 came to a halt due to the pandemic, the franchise keeps growing strong on the streaming platform, with the animated feature The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf spin-off released last August. There is also a prequel series in development, The Witcher: Blood Origin, which released its first teaser in a mid-credits scene for The Witcher Season 2 earlier today.

Season 2 of The Witcher brings Geralt (Henry Cavill) back as the warrior accepts his fate as both a monster slayer and father to Ciri (Freya Allan). Geralt continues to train Ciri in combat and in her domain of magic, forging her into the warrior she’s bound to become, with the season also bringing back fan-favorite Yennefer (Anya Chalotra), picking up right where we left our band of heroes in Season 1’s finale.

Joining the show's second season ae Killing Eve's Kim Bodnia as Geralt’s mentor Vesemir; Paul Bullion as Lambert; Bridgerton's Adjoa Andoh as Nenneke, a mother figure for Geralt; Outlander's Graham McTavish as Dijkstra, a spymaster who is steeped in villainy; Simon Callow and Liz Carr as Codringher and Fenn, respectively; Chris Fulton as Rience; Cassie Clare as Philippa Eilhart; and Kevin Doyle as Ba’lian.

The CD version of The Witcher Season 2 soundtrack will arrive on February 25, 2022, with the vinyl coming as a double LP gatefold set on July 29, 2022. Fans can pre-order both physical copies of the soundtrack on Amazon.

