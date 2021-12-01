Milan Records released the lead single for The Witcher: Season 2, the soundtrack for the Netflix original series. The single, entitled "Power and Purpose", was composed by Joseph Trapanese and sets the tone for the second season with this powerful and ominous score.

Today's single is the first new music to be released from the much anticipated second season of The Witcher, a fantasy series adapted from a book series of the same name by Andrzej Sapkowski. The entire soundtrack will be released on Friday, December 17, 2021. Trapanese has previously worked on soundtracks for The Greatest Showman, Tron: Legacy, and Straight Outta Compton.

The album will feature an original score by Trapanese and three additional vocal tracks by Joey Batey, who plays Jaskier in the series. Batey also performed the viral song "Toss A Coin To Your Witcher" from the first season of the show. This soundtrack follows the outstanding success of the soundtrack to the first season, which has had nearly 300,000 album streams worldwide.

Image via Netflix

The Witcher is an epic fantasy series that tells the tale of fate and family. The series tells separate but intertwined stories of three characters in the expansive world of The Continent, where creatures from humans, elves, witchers, dwarves, and monsters fight to survive a world in which good and evil are often difficult to distinguish.

Season 2 of the series will pick up with Geralt of Rivia, played by Henry Cavill, bringing Princess Cirilla to his childhood home of Kaer Morhen, having been convinced that Yennefer's life was lost in the Battle of Sodden. As many in power strive for supremacy outside of Kaer Morhen, Geralt will have to protect Princess Cirilla from her own untapped powers.

Season 2 of The Witcher will premiere on Netflix on December 17, 2021. You can listen to the single here.

